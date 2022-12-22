ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WREG

Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions

BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
BYHALIA, MS
WREG

Two injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male and female were transported to Regional One Health after a shooting in Raleigh. According to reports, at around 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. One male is in critical condition. One female is in non-critical condition. Police say there is no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis may end record homicide streak this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
MARION, AR
millington-news.com

Ritter Communication gives back in grand ways

Ritter Communications donates $10,000 to local Tennessee communities to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. The donations were presented to the Millington Crisis Center and the Carl Perkins Center in Tipton County. Each location received $5,000 to support the community and its residents. “We are grateful for the impactful work these...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
COVINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after shooting in Orange Mound, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Rolling blackouts over for now, chance for more is ‘low’

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: According to MLGW, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 876 customers remain without power. Utility and tree trimming crews will continue working to restore service. Those impacted by the boil water advisory should bring water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and then let it cool before consuming. MLGW […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD responds to 147 crashes in 12 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc for thousands of travelers across the country and the slick roads left Memphis Police crisscrossing the city while responding to accidents. MPD told us over a 12 hour period, from 7 p.m. on December 22 through 7 a.m. on December 23, they responded to 147 collisions. That […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Hernando

Brier Brummett watched her father wither away with Alzheimer's. Doctors would prescribe traditional medicine to treat him, but nothing seemed to help with the symptoms. One day someone gave him a brownie infused with cannabis, she noticed a difference in her father within a few minutes. “He was better and...
HERNANDO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

