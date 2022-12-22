Read full article on original website
Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions
BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
Man shot to death in north Shelby County identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in northern Shelby County Thursday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded about 6:45 p.m. to Piermont Street, off Renssaler Drive. When paramedics got there, 45-year-old Johnnie Taylor II was dead, SCSO said. The Sheriff’s Office said that...
Two injured in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male and female were transported to Regional One Health after a shooting in Raleigh. According to reports, at around 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. One male is in critical condition. One female is in non-critical condition. Police say there is no […]
City Responds after FOX13 Report of Students Complaint of No Heat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A spokesperson with the City of Memphis said code enforcement will look into claims after FOX13 aired a story in which some students said they have been living with no heat amid freezing temperatures. The students, who live in Tiger Estates on Spottswood Avenue, described living...
Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
Memphis may end record homicide streak this year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
Orange Mound gets an official shoe to help fight homelessness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we prepare for frigid cold, our homeless population is one of the top concerns. Though warming centers open for those who need it, Memphis non-profits JUICE Orange Mound and SoGiv are working towards a more permanent solution. Where there is pride, there is growth. Orange...
MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene,...
actionnews5.com
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
millington-news.com
Ritter Communication gives back in grand ways
Ritter Communications donates $10,000 to local Tennessee communities to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. The donations were presented to the Millington Crisis Center and the Carl Perkins Center in Tipton County. Each location received $5,000 to support the community and its residents. “We are grateful for the impactful work these...
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
localmemphis.com
2 dead after shooting in Orange Mound, 1 in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on...
MLGW: Rolling blackouts over for now, chance for more is ‘low’
UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: According to MLGW, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 876 customers remain without power. Utility and tree trimming crews will continue working to restore service. Those impacted by the boil water advisory should bring water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and then let it cool before consuming. MLGW […]
actionnews5.com
Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.
MPD responds to 147 crashes in 12 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc for thousands of travelers across the country and the slick roads left Memphis Police crisscrossing the city while responding to accidents. MPD told us over a 12 hour period, from 7 p.m. on December 22 through 7 a.m. on December 23, they responded to 147 collisions. That […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DeSoto Times Today
First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Hernando
Brier Brummett watched her father wither away with Alzheimer's. Doctors would prescribe traditional medicine to treat him, but nothing seemed to help with the symptoms. One day someone gave him a brownie infused with cannabis, she noticed a difference in her father within a few minutes. “He was better and...
Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.
Le Bonheur fires nurses who mocked children with gunshot wounds on TikTok
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two pediatric nurses at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis who posted a TikTok mocking children with gunshot wounds have been fired, the hospital said in a statement to ABC24 Friday. The TikTok, reposted by user nurse_nya, showed two nurses telling the story of a child...
