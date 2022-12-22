Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk sounds alarm on Lucid Motors: “They are not long for this world”
For the most part, Elon Musk is supportive of other electric cars from fellow automakers. While he has poked fun at vehicles like the Audi e-tron in the past, he has also openly supported EVs like the Porsche Taycan and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. But in his recent comments, Musk posted a stern warning about a younger competitor — Lucid Motors.
The Verge
Tesla is reportedly planning a $10 billion Gigafactory in Mexico
Tesla is planning to build a new Gigafactory in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, according to Reuters, which cited a story in the Mexican newspaper Reforma. The automaker may announce the new factory with an initial $800 million to $1 billion investment as early as Friday, local newspaper Reforma reports.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Motley Fool
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
Elon Musk Suffers ANOTHER Meltdown, RAGES At Ex-Twitter Employee During Tense Q&A Session
Elon Musk had yet another meltdown this week when asked by a former employee about Twitter’s current software engineering potential, RadarOnline.com has learned.The contentious back and forth came Tuesday night as Musk attended a virtual meeting on Twitter Space hosted by an infamous hacker, George Hotz, who stepped down from his role at the social media giant earlier in the day.But the Q&A took a dramatic turn when Ian Brown, who previously worked at Twitter for eight years before moving to Netflix, pressed Musk about the 51-year-old billionaire’s claim Twitter would need a “total rewrite of the whole thing” if...
I visited a museum exhibit about Tesla and saw the car that allegedly inspired Elon Musk to start making electric vehicles
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles features an up-close look at Tesla's rarest prototypes, including the Cybertruck and the "Optimus" bot.
Tesla's struggles in China and Europe may be a preview of the pain coming for Elon in the US
Lowering demand in China and Europe may foreshadow what's to come in the US for Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker, Tesla.
Truth About Cars
Elon Musk Draws From International Bench to Kickstart Tesla Austin Production
Elon Musk, now running Twitter on top of a handful of other companies, may be overloaded but at least recognizes the need for help. Automotive News reported that the Tesla CEO brought a veteran exec from the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory to Austin, where the automaker plans to ramp up Model Y and Cybertruck production.
How Did Elon Musk Get the Name Tesla? — It’s a Weird Story
Some people might be surprised to learn that Elon Musk didn’t come up with the name Tesla. He had to go to bizarre lengths to buy the rights to the name. The post How Did Elon Musk Get the Name Tesla? — It’s a Weird Story appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Fisker Pear Crossover Is Aimed Directly At The Volkswagen ID 3
Back in 2019 when Fisker initially announced its plans to build an electric SUV, everyone was wondering if the company was serious about it. Just one year later, we got the first details on the Ocean electric SUV, and production started right on time - earlier in November 2022 – making Fisker pretty much the only EV company that has managed to start production of a new model on time. Now that the Ocean wowed the world, Fisker it turning its attention to a small electric city car dubbed the Pear (short for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) that is set to arrive in 2024. The future model was recently caught testing in California (videos below) and a photo was captured of it in a testing guise. The company confirmed the model will be priced at $29,900, before any incentives, and it should take on models like Volkswagen ID.3.
msn.com
'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
electrek.co
Elon Musk says Tesla-rival Lucid might be about to die
Elon Musk implies that Lucid Motors, an electric vehicle startup that spun out of Tesla, might be about to die. Yesterday, Business Insider leaked an email from Lucid Motors that revealed an extremely aggressive strategy to try to avoid cancellations for its Air electric sedan. Lucid saw its reservations for...
TechCrunch
Tesla hopes China boss will bring secret sauce to Gigafactory Texas
The decision didn’t come as a surprise to industry insiders, given how quickly Gigafactory Shanghai became a cornerstone manufacturing and export hub for Tesla. It took the plant merely a year — from December 2018 to December 2019 — to go from construction to production. In August, Gigafactory Shanghai made its one-millionth car, accounting for a third of the total Teslas produced up until that point, Elon Musk tweeted. This November was a record month for the facility with 100,291 vehicles delivered.
torquenews.com
Tesla Energy Is About to Surge
Tesla energy, the division of Tesla that hasn't been profitable yet, is about to surge and awaken, generating a large amount of revenue and profit for Tesla. When you look at Tesla Energy where it is today, it's about 5% of Tesla's total revenue and hasn't generated much of a profit at all - in fact, it has been no profit. This is underwhelming so far. Many people are overlooking Tesla Energy and the surge that is about to take place.
torquenews.com
The End of Gas Cars Is Coming as Tesla Continues to Produce More EVs
The end of gas cars is being seen as Stellantis is indefinitely idling a Jeep plant and laying off workers in Illinois to cut costs for EVs, as written in an article by CNBC. The pace of EVs is accelerating and other companies are going to feel the effect. The...
thedefiant.io
FTX Finds $1B in Hundreds of Company Bank Accounts
FTX, the insolvent CeFi exchange, has unearthed $1B worth of assets including $720M in cash stored in hundreds of bank accounts, the company said in a court hearing on Tuesday. FTX’s new management team, who took control of the company on Nov. 11 under bankruptcy court proceedings,said the cash is...
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
insideevs.com
Tesla Defends Its Self-Driving Goals And Progress Amid Lawsuit
A Tesla owner sued the electric automaker over its self-driving claims, and now Tesla has had the opportunity to defend itself. Simply put, the automaker and software company explained that the failure to realize a long-term goal is not considered fraud. Tesla has been under the microscope for years, and...
torquenews.com
Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai
There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
