ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

EKU wideout transfer Jayden Higgins commits to Iowa State

Jayden Higgins is a Miami native, that hit the transfer portal as a wideout from Eastern Kentucky. A week or so after taking an official visit with Iowa State, Higgins committed to the Cyclones for the future of his football and academic career. Higgins has good size at about 6-4...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Pair of Kentucky signees named to City of Palms All-Tournament Team

A pair of Kentucky signees were named to the All-Tournament Team of the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. this week. Philadephia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter 5-star wing Justin Edwards was named to the All-Tournament Team after leading the Panthers to the tournament title. In the championship game, Edwards finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks and for the event, averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 steals over four games.
FORT MYERS, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright decides on Music City Bowl

Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright has made his decision on whether or not he will play in the Wildcats’ bowl game. The Wildcats will take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. Wright has been an integral part of Kentucky’s defense this season, recording 29 tackles, a sack and an interception on the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdhn.com

John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky

The Wildcats’ coach weighed in on the state of the program. Kentucky has a been a sturdy blueblood program for decades. However, in the last two seasons, the Wildcats have struggled, creating some tension and fan negativity within the program. Kentucky recorded a dismal 9–16 mark during the 2020-21 season and failed to qualify for the NCAA men's tournament. Then, in the ’22 NCAA tournament, Kentucky was eliminated by Saint Peter’s as a No. 2 seed in the first round back in March.
LEXINGTON, KY
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold

Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's

Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy