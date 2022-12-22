Read full article on original website
Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
Kentucky football nabs highly-sought QB transfer Devin Leary, add 22 to roster on signing day
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his staff reached into the transfer portal and grabbed its potential next starting quarterback. Devin Leary, regarded as one of the top transfers in the portal, will transfer to Kentucky from N.C. State and join five others, including former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, to jump to UK.
EKU wideout transfer Jayden Higgins commits to Iowa State
Jayden Higgins is a Miami native, that hit the transfer portal as a wideout from Eastern Kentucky. A week or so after taking an official visit with Iowa State, Higgins committed to the Cyclones for the future of his football and academic career. Higgins has good size at about 6-4...
247Sports
Pair of Kentucky signees named to City of Palms All-Tournament Team
A pair of Kentucky signees were named to the All-Tournament Team of the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. this week. Philadephia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter 5-star wing Justin Edwards was named to the All-Tournament Team after leading the Panthers to the tournament title. In the championship game, Edwards finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks and for the event, averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 steals over four games.
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Florida A&M Win
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series on Wednesday night. Calipari talked his team's toughness, where they stand entering SEC play, honoring the late Reggie Warford and more. The entire ...
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 88-68 Win Over Florida AM
Below is everything Kentucky head coach John Calipari said following No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena: Q. Does Cason have another level in his game despite what he did on the floor tonight? JOHN CALIPARI: Well, he made shots ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright decides on Music City Bowl
Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright has made his decision on whether or not he will play in the Wildcats’ bowl game. The Wildcats will take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. Wright has been an integral part of Kentucky’s defense this season, recording 29 tackles, a sack and an interception on the season.
wdhn.com
John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky
The Wildcats’ coach weighed in on the state of the program. Kentucky has a been a sturdy blueblood program for decades. However, in the last two seasons, the Wildcats have struggled, creating some tension and fan negativity within the program. Kentucky recorded a dismal 9–16 mark during the 2020-21 season and failed to qualify for the NCAA men's tournament. Then, in the ’22 NCAA tournament, Kentucky was eliminated by Saint Peter’s as a No. 2 seed in the first round back in March.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
An updated look at what FSU added, what they still need, and what is next
Florida State has added 23 players since the start of Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period. The Seminoles signed 17 prospects from the high school and junior college ranks, while also announcing a half-dozen transfers (full list here). FSU hit on their top targets at numerous positions, while also satisfying many needs.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Fox 19
‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills. The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
kyweathercenter.com
Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold
Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
247Sports
