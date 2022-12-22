ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philo, OH

HS Roundup: Philo pulls away from Coshocton behind strong second half

By Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago

PHILO — Visiting Coshocton made Philo work in the first half of Wednesday's Muskingum Valley League crossover at The Power Plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvepG_0jqtn3n600

The second half was all about the Electrics, who outscored the Lady 'Skins 42-24 over the final two quarters to earn a 67-40 win.

Bailey Dement scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half to lead the Philo surge.

Olivia Dement hit five 3s, three in the first half, to finish with 15 points, while Aleigha Busse and Caitlin Rose had 12 points apiece for the Electrics (3-6, 3-4), who led 25-16 at the half.

Savannah Bartlett scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half for Coshocton (0-10, 0-7), which led 12-9 after one quarter and had the lead for parts of the second quarter. Isabelle Lauvray added eight points and Hailey Helter and Julia Cutrina-Bach added seven points apiece.

The Dements combined for 13 points in the third to help Philo build a 48-29 advantage entering the fourth.

Rose grabbed nine rebounds and Olivia Winland and Riley Rhoades corralled six boards apiece, while Winland had five steals and Winland and Olivia Dement passed out four assists each for the Electrics, who made 23 of 68 field goals, including 9 of 31 behind the line. They also had just 11 turnovers.

Philo reserves won 32-7, as Jaelen Rinkes scored 12 and Marley Harper six. Maria Roman-Sotil had four for Coshocton.

River View 51, Crooksville 33: Lily Yoder had all 19 of her points after the first quarter, as the host Lady Bears (4-7, 2-5) topped the Ceramics (1-8, 1-6) in a MVL crossover.

Elaina Brenly and Payton Cabe combined for all eight first-quarter points for River View, which led 8-4 after one quarter. Yoder added six and Prestyn Patterson hit a 3 in the second quarter to send the Lady Bears into the half with a 21-14 advantage.

Yoder had seven points and Cabe four in the third to help River View extend its lead to 34-20 going to the fourth, while Yoder and Brenly combined for 10 points in the fourth.

Cabe finished with 11 points, Brenly chipped in 10 points and Patterson contributed seven for the winners.

Lexi Van Meter had 13 points, six came in the fourth, and Sonni Nelson chipped in seven for the Ceramics.

Meadowbrook 54, Maysville 17: Kaylynn Gombeda poured in 18 points, 14 in the third, and Kenli Norman added 14 points to lead the Colts (5-2 MVL) past the host Panthers (2-7, 2-5).

Norman had eight points in the first quarter to put Meadowbrook up 14-6 after one and a pair of 3s by Maddie May extended the Colts' advantage to 26-11 at the half. They led 50-14 after three behind Gombeda.

May collected 11 points and Karly Launder seven for the Colts, while Miley Fulkerson led Maysville with eight.

Boys Basketball

Proctorville Fairland 63, Sheridan 45: Reed Coconis poured in 17 points, but it wasn't enough for the Generals (3-4) in the Wendy's Holiday Hoopla at Mount Vernon Nazarene.

The Dragons held the lead after each stoppage, 9-6 after one, 23-16 at the half and 42-28 through three.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
Addicted To Quack

Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State

Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday

BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
MARIETTA, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus

If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

As Buckeyes head to Atlanta for the playoffs, it’s time for redemption

Look at the numbers. 2022 is Ryan Day’s fourth season as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His record in those four seasons is 42-5. If we add the victories from 2018, when Day was Interim Coach during Urban Meyer’s suspension, that record extends to 45-5 — a very handsome 90%. (For the record, Meyer’s OSU record was 83-9, or 91.2%.)
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
OHIO STATE
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy