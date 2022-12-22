Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Smithfield's Parenteau signs NLI to continue running at Sacred Heart
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield resident David Parenteau became the latest member of La Salle Academy’s talented running program to receive a Division I scholarship, when on Monday, Dec. 12, he signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Sacred Heart University. The senior’s...
Valley Breeze
Scituate girls enter D-I season with new head coach, young roster
SCITUATE – With a young roster and new head coach, the Scituate High girls’ basketball team is continuing to scrap away in the state’s top division. Unfortunately for the Spartans, their D-I season got off to a rocky start last Friday night in their home opener against Portsmouth High. A week after rolling to a 65-52 victory over Coventry in its non-league opener, Scituate couldn’t get it going offensively and fell to the Patriots, 44-23.
ABC6.com
Cumberland Welcomes Back & Honors Kolek Brothers Thursday
Tyler Kolek, fresh off a 29-point performance for Marquette against PC, and brother Brandon Kolek were welcomed back to Cumberland High School Thursday. The brothers were honored for their standout high school careers before the Clippers game against East Providence.
Valley Breeze
Northmen hockey team skates out to 3-0 start in co-op with NP, Johnston
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Taking the ice for your first three Division II games of the season during a hectic five-day stretch is not an easy chore. Taking the ice as part of a new co-op hockey team, with eight players from two other schools, as well as eight freshmen, only makes that task extra difficult.
Valley Breeze
Nineteen CHS students selected for RIMEA All-State Ensembles
CUMBERLAND – Several student musicians at Cumberland High School were accepted into the All-State Chorus, Band and Orchestra Ensembles as part of the 2023 RIMEA All-State Music Festival. Three of the 19 have been accepted into both an instrumental and a choral ensemble. Because RIMEA offered virtual auditions in...
nrinow.news
Charter school looks to triple in size, add high school & ‘phase out’ N.S. students
PROVIDENCE – A charter school enrolling students from three northern Rhode Island public school districts has applied to more than triple in size, with an expansion that has been recommended for approval by the Rhode Island Department of Education. RISE Prep Mayoral Academy hopes to enroll 1,450 students in...
Valley Breeze
Scituate High School opens Wellness Center
SCITUATE – Scituate High School athletes and teachers installed more than $36,000 in exercise and physical therapy training equipment for the school’s first Wellness Center, according to Athletic Director Mark Reed. Reed, who teaches physical education, health and medical electives, said he’s long hoped SHS would create a...
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
Valley Breeze
Dean R. Mullin – North Providence
Dean R. Mullin, 58, of North Providence, passed away Dec. 18, 2022. Born in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of Sheila (Lee) Mullin and the late Joseph Mullin. Dean was a marine veteran having served in the Philippines and Grenada. He was also a heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield High School announces its first quarter honor roll
SMITHFIELD – The following students have been named to the first quarter honor roll at Smithfield High School.
Valley Breeze
Central Falls, Pawtucket latest to withdraw from NRI Collaborative
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Acting on the recommendations of their superintendents, the Central Falls and Pawtucket school districts are the latest to withdraw from the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative. The Central Falls School Committee voted during their latest meeting to act on Supt. Stephanie Toledo’s recommendation to withdraw. Districts had...
Valley Breeze
Hartnett Middle School announces its first quarter honor roll
BLACKSTONE – The following students at the Frederick Hartnett Middle School have been named to the first quarter honor roll.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected
Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
Valley Breeze
Bartz outlines wish list for district
SMITHFIELD – The budget for Smithfield schools will seek four new employees to help with math, English language arts, music and the business department, says Supt. Dawn Bartz. During Monday’s School Committee meeting, Bartz presented areas of the budget increases for the district, including new employees, utilities, transportation, special...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early
Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
Jamestown Press
Local man named chief of URI economic development group
A Jamestown man who achieved two firsts in two weeks will increase his responsibilities in two areas ranging from workforce development to student enrollment. Christian Cowan was elected Nov. 8 to the school committee and then, nine days later, was appointed the first full-time executive director of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation. Peter Snyder, chairman of the foundation’s board who also serves as vice president for research and economic development at the Kingston university, announced the promotion.
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
Valley Breeze
Edith L. 'Edie' Powell – Coventry
Edith L. “Edie” (Branch) Powell, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Alpine Nursing Home, Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late Austin W. Powell. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Samuel and Norma (Mason) Branch. She had lived in Jamestown for eight years previously living in Chepachet for over 50 years. She had spent her earlier years living in Clayville, Chepachet and Greenville.
Valley Breeze
Barclay-King named to EPI Board of Directors
PROVIDENCE – The Economic Progress Institute has appointed Geraldine M. Barclay-King of Woonsocket to its Board of Directors. According to a news release, EPI is a non-partisan research and policy organization dedicated to improving the economic wellbeing of low-income and modest-income Rhode Islanders. Barclay-King is an entrepreneur, event consultant...
Valley Breeze
St. Agatha Senior Group lists meetings, winners
WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha’s Senior Citizens Group is collecting membership dues for 2023. Anyone 55 years and older is welcome to join. The cost is $5 for the year. Meetings are held every Wednesday at 1 p.m., beginning Jan. 11, in St. Agatha’s Church Hall, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, unless otherwise noted.
