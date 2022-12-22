A Jamestown man who achieved two firsts in two weeks will increase his responsibilities in two areas ranging from workforce development to student enrollment. Christian Cowan was elected Nov. 8 to the school committee and then, nine days later, was appointed the first full-time executive director of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation. Peter Snyder, chairman of the foundation’s board who also serves as vice president for research and economic development at the Kingston university, announced the promotion.

JAMESTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO