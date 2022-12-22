SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This storm is closing down a lot more than the last day of school for many students ahead of the holiday weekend. Lights on the Lake is canceled for Friday at Onondaga Lake Park. It plans to reopen on Saturday, but anyone with tickets for Friday is asked to email jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com with the name on the order and a new requested date to attend.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO