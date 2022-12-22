Read full article on original website
Shoppers get in last-minute grocery shopping ahead of storm
DEWITT, N.Y — Nothing says Christmas without hundreds of people crowding the grocery stores and with this dangerous storm approaching Central New York, more people were out and about getting those last-minute ingredients. WEATHER | Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead. People...
Syracuse neighbors finish last minute holiday shopping through the winter storm
Syracuse neighbors finish last minute holiday shopping through the winter storm. Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite the conditions of this weekend’s winter storm, some Syracuse neighbors were not deterred by the advisories to keep off the roads. Instead, they ventured out in the storm to make sure everyone has a gift to open.
"I'm used to it", Central New Yorkers adjust travel plans ahead of storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For those looking to beat the incoming storm, some travelers left earlier than originally planned. "We’re trying to get back before the really cold weather hits because I hear it’s coming, and it’s coming quickly." said Corning neighbor Marie Balch. People were all...
Travelers talk winter weather blast in Syracuse before the holiday weekend
Winter weather hits Syracuse and other parts of New York State. In Syracuse at the station where buses and trains come and go, we found traveling nurse Maggie McDonnell. "I'm heading back to Binghamton to be with my family for the holidays," she told us. We also met Norman Smith...
Small businesses plan to stay open on Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Friday's storm will bring difficult, and even dangerous, driving conditions for those looking to do some last minute shopping. While there may not be as many shoppers out, small businesses like M. Lemp Jewelers in Syracuse, will be open. "I mean obviously we’ll be open tomorrow,...
More than Just Books: Minoa Library board game program
Minoa, NY — The Minoa Library likes to interact with the community, now its turning to one of their community partners to promote a new program. A group got together at Spill the Tea, a local café to spread the word of the board games you could play at the library.
WATCH: What holiday wrapping, shipping materials can and can't be recycled
Syracuse, N.Y. — During the holiday season, people often have a significant amount of wrapping paper, bags or shipping materials like boxes, bubble wrap or envelopes. Many of those materials end up improperly disposed of. Tammy Palmer of the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency, or OCRRA, spoke to CNY...
Incoming winter storm means no Dickens Christmas or Zoo, Lights on the Lake pause
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This storm is closing down a lot more than the last day of school for many students ahead of the holiday weekend. Lights on the Lake is canceled for Friday at Onondaga Lake Park. It plans to reopen on Saturday, but anyone with tickets for Friday is asked to email jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com with the name on the order and a new requested date to attend.
NORAD discusses tracking Santa and if the storm will affect his trip
Syracuse, NY — Since 1955 we have been trusting NORAD to help track Santa. They say Santa is ready for the trip and they're ready to track him. We ask how they get the most reliable information on Santa's whereabouts, what NORAD does the rest of the year, and if the storm will affect Santa making his deliveries.
Syracuse Hancock Airport begins to see flight cancellations into, out of midwest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Hancock International Airport is reporting several flights either canceled or delayed, as severe winter weather moves through the midwest. A strong cold front will be moving into the northeast beginning in the late morning hours on Friday, ushering in freezing cold temperatures that could create icy conditions in Central New York as it follows rainfall and snowmelt.
Holiday weekend weather: dangerous cold, icy roads and feet of lake effect snow for some
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- From rain and melting snow to a flash freeze, strong wind gusts and now some dangerous cold, we really had a lot of different weather all on Friday. A strong cold front moved through the entire Northeast Friday morning and afternoon. In the wake of this front have...
It's snow season at Greek Peak Mountain Resort with new infrastructure upgrades
CORTLAND, N.Y. — There is no shortage of snow at Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Cortland. Jon Spaulding, Director of Marketing for Greek Peak, says the resort has added a new snow-making infrastructure, with close to 10,000 feet of new water pipe installed on the mountain. “We invested more...
Rosamond Gifford Zoo 'Noon Year's Eve' celebration returns on December 31st
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Noon Year’s Eve ball drop at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is back! Families are invited to ring in 2023 on Saturday, December 31 with a special daytime “Noon Years’ Eve” party at the zoo. Noon Year’s Eve is a kid-friendly celebration...
County Executive McMahon asking neighbors to stay off the roads this weekend
County Executive McMahon asking neighbors to stay off the roads this weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. — County Executive McMahon made it very clear at his press conference on Dec.22, that he sees this winter storm as yet another unique form of Central New York weather. He said the county is...
Approaching storm triggers half days, snow days on Friday at some CNY schools
On Wednesday evening, ahead of the approaching storm there is impact at school districts that had planned for a full day of school on Friday. West Genesee and Solvay Schools have reduced the schedule for Friday and now planning on a half day. Syracuse City Schools previously declared for a...
Five gifts SU athletics has given us this holiday season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy Friday and happy holidays to all of you Syracuse Orange fans. Whoever you are and whatever you celebrate I, along with the rest of our Orange Zone team, hope you have the best weekend you can. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Syracuse City School District will close Friday in anticipation of incoming winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday, after reducing the school day to a half-day. The district posted the information just after 10 AM Thursday, saying "Due to the projected dangerous weather conditions, the SCSD will be closed on Friday, December 23rd." All after school and evening activities are canceled as well.
Many school districts, businesses closing Friday as severe winter weather heads toward CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE for an up-to-the-minute closures list. Baldwinsville Public Library: Closed Today; 12/23/22 due to impending weather. Belleville-Henderson Central Schools: Closed Today. Birnie Bus Service: Closed Today. Blaze Gymnastics: Closed Today. Blue Prints Dog Studio: Closing at 2:00 PM; BOTH LOCATIONS. BOCES Cortland Co.: Closed Today.
Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
