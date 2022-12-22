ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Shoppers get in last-minute grocery shopping ahead of storm

DEWITT, N.Y — Nothing says Christmas without hundreds of people crowding the grocery stores and with this dangerous storm approaching Central New York, more people were out and about getting those last-minute ingredients. WEATHER | Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead. People...
DEWITT, NY
cnycentral.com

Small businesses plan to stay open on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Friday's storm will bring difficult, and even dangerous, driving conditions for those looking to do some last minute shopping. While there may not be as many shoppers out, small businesses like M. Lemp Jewelers in Syracuse, will be open. "I mean obviously we’ll be open tomorrow,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

More than Just Books: Minoa Library board game program

Minoa, NY — The Minoa Library likes to interact with the community, now its turning to one of their community partners to promote a new program. A group got together at Spill the Tea, a local café to spread the word of the board games you could play at the library.
MINOA, NY
cnycentral.com

Incoming winter storm means no Dickens Christmas or Zoo, Lights on the Lake pause

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This storm is closing down a lot more than the last day of school for many students ahead of the holiday weekend. Lights on the Lake is canceled for Friday at Onondaga Lake Park. It plans to reopen on Saturday, but anyone with tickets for Friday is asked to email jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com with the name on the order and a new requested date to attend.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NORAD discusses tracking Santa and if the storm will affect his trip

Syracuse, NY — Since 1955 we have been trusting NORAD to help track Santa. They say Santa is ready for the trip and they're ready to track him. We ask how they get the most reliable information on Santa's whereabouts, what NORAD does the rest of the year, and if the storm will affect Santa making his deliveries.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Hancock Airport begins to see flight cancellations into, out of midwest

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Hancock International Airport is reporting several flights either canceled or delayed, as severe winter weather moves through the midwest. A strong cold front will be moving into the northeast beginning in the late morning hours on Friday, ushering in freezing cold temperatures that could create icy conditions in Central New York as it follows rainfall and snowmelt.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Five gifts SU athletics has given us this holiday season

Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy Friday and happy holidays to all of you Syracuse Orange fans. Whoever you are and whatever you celebrate I, along with the rest of our Orange Zone team, hope you have the best weekend you can. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Many school districts, businesses closing Friday as severe winter weather heads toward CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE for an up-to-the-minute closures list. Baldwinsville Public Library: Closed Today; 12/23/22 due to impending weather. Belleville-Henderson Central Schools: Closed Today. Birnie Bus Service: Closed Today. Blaze Gymnastics: Closed Today. Blue Prints Dog Studio: Closing at 2:00 PM; BOTH LOCATIONS. BOCES Cortland Co.: Closed Today.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

