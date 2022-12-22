Read full article on original website
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?
After wreaking havoc across the West, a major winter storm will hit the upper Midwest Tuesday with blizzard-like conditions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks its path.Dec. 13, 2022.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Winter weather causes delays, cancellations at RDU
Millions of Americans are fretting over last-minute travel plan changes because of the massive winter storm pummeling much of the U.S. this week.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Massive winter storm, expected blizzard will snarl Christmas week travel with heavy snow, rain, damaging winds
A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season.
Winter storm with heavy snow, ice expected to reach Northeast later this week
An enormous cross-country storm that has unleashed blizzard conditions in the northern United States and will continue to trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic...
More than 5,000 flights canceled, 1 million without power as winter storm hits US
A massive winter storm moving across the United States is bringing frigid temperatures, whiteout conditions and power outages to more than half the country. The storm, which put approximately 60% of the U.S. population under some form of winter weather advisory or warning, was blamed for approximately 1.4 million power outages by Friday evening, The Associated Press reported. The website PowerOutage, which tracks utility outages nationally, reported the largest number of outages Friday night in Maine, where more than 250,000 customers were in the dark.
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
The best time to travel for Christmas to avoid winter storm cancellations, delays
A major winter storm will produce damaging winds and snow in many locations this week, and with the Christmas holiday travel season in full effect, the timing couldn’t be worse. The massive winter storm will impact tens of millions of Americans across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast starting on Wednesday, with the peak impacts expected from Thursday through early Saturday (Christmas Eve). Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday and Friday, leading to devastating impacts on holiday travel, including prolonged flight delays or numerous cancellations. Airlines have started doing whatever they can in anticipation of the major winter storm brewing for later this week. “The airlines...
Winter storm Elliot: Power outages hit 1.1m and flights cancelled in path of deadly subzero weather – live
At least five people have been killed, more than 1.1 million customers are without power and thousands of flights cancelled or delayed as a historic polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season. “Once-in-a-generation” Winter Storm Elliott is causing disruptions across the map with 60 per cent of Americans under winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday. Blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and freezing, powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. Wind chill is driving temperatures to minus 40 degrees...
Brutal winter storm creates continuing chaos for flights, holiday packages
CNN — Flight delays continued Saturday, interrupting travel during the busy holiday season as parts of the country were battered by a deadly winter storm. As of Saturday morning, there were upwards of 1,800 cancellations of flights into, leaving and within the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Over 3,300 flights were delayed.
Christmas is canceled: Almost 7,000 flights scrapped or delayed as bomb cyclone causes travel chaos
Christmas travel plans for hundreds of thousands of people are in jeopardy as a "bomb cyclone" brings freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions to various parts of the country.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
Winter storm continues to pummel US; more than 1.75M without power
A powerful winter storm continued to pummel much of the U.S. on Saturday morning, with blizzards, freezing rain and life-threatening cold for people traveling during the Christmas holiday. More than 175 million people nationwide remain under wind chill alerts Saturday morning, CNN reported. That includes both wind chill warnings and...
More Flight Cancellations Predicted As Winter Storms Move Over U.S.
The Winter Solstice starts today, and she’s debuting with a bang. According to USA Today, “a strong cold front is expected to push across the country in the coming days, and airlines are already starting to feel the impact.”. As a result, you can expect serious flight delays...
Arctic Blast Warning: These Are the Coldest Cities in the U.S. Right Now
Most of the country will experience bone-chilling cold throughout the Christmas weekend.
Winter storm claims at least 11 lives across the U.S.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are waking up in the dark to unlit trees on Christmas Eve, after destructive winds and heavy snow from a winter storm tore down power lines and endangered drivers across the country, killing at least 11 people in its path. As bone-chilling temperatures continue to grip the US this holiday weekend, the unrelenting storm is pummeling the Midwest and parts of the East with heavy snow, blizzard conditions and even flooding along the Northeast coast. No letup is in sight until the end of Christmas Day. Related: Follow live updates At least 11 people have died since Wednesday across four states, a result of how dangerous and life-threatening conditions have been this week over a large swath of the country.
Massive winter storm may impact holiday travel
A monster winter storm that has already blanketed the West is set to bring rain, snow, wind, and a brutal arctic chill to 40 states this week. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how the weather could impact travel as 113 million Americans take to the roads and skies for the holidays.Dec. 21, 2022.
