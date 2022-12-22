Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County wakes to glaze of ice, thawing hazards
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An over 10°F difference between the northern and southern lowlands of Whatcom County Saturday morning, December 24th, made for widely varying conditions as of 8am. Well-traveled roads around the Bellingham area were reportedly bare and wet while temperatures were reported in the low to...
whatcom-news.com
Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
whatcom-news.com
Warming and expected mountain rain raise flood concerns for areas along the Nooksack River
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued an areal flood watch today, Friday, December 23rd, due to expected impacts from recent warming and moderate to heavy mountain rainfall expected over the next few days. Heavy rains are expected in the north...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
