Read full article on original website
Related
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 21, 2022
KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.) Seahawk Holiday Classic (Hilton Head, S.C.) Aquinas Academy at Geibel, (n) Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m. Avella at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m. Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m. Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m. Clairton at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m. Cornell at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m. Deer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes boys insist celebration of streak-busting win over OLSH will be short
Happy Holidays, Deer Lakes. The Lancers received an early present leading to the Christmas weekend when, on Thursday, they ended the nation’s longest winning streak in high school boys basketball by defeating two-time PIAA champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. The celebration of their decisive 70-55 victory, said...
Gracen Nutt sparks Mechanicsburg girls basketball in 33-23 victory against divisional foe Red Land
Mechanicsburg jumped out to an early lead and didn’t falter as the Wildcats picked up a 33-23 win over Red Land in Mid-Penn Keystone action Thursday. The Wildcats led 21-11 at halftime and extended the lead with a 10-2 third-quarter run. Gracen Nutt’s 12-point performance paced the Wildcats offensively....
Sheetz tournament set to begin
HIGH POINT — Ten area high schools — including five of the six city schools — will be participating in next week’s Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic basketball tournament. The tournament will be Tuesday through Thursday at Southwest Guilford High School.
Comments / 0