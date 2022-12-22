ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

New Salem puppy delivery miracle during last week’s blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Christmas miracle in the form of seven puppies came as a result of last week’s storm. With horrible road conditions and a power outage, one Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ginger was at risk of not delivering her puppies in ideal conditions. With help from...
NEW SALEM, ND
KFYR-TV

Refugees get to see Santa for the first time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa came early for several families in the Capital City yesterday. Bismarck Global Neighbors helped deliver presents to families who have resettled in North Dakota as refugees. Elves accompanied Santa who visited more than 40 families that received gifts. For many of the kids this was...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota cities still shoveling out

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two major winter storms in two months means a lot of blowing snow and shoveling. For the Bismarck street department, that means around-the-clock work to help dig the capital city out. Plow crews are continuing to widen streets and haul snow away, but they will be...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe getting ready for Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, it can be hard over the holidays to find a hot meal and company, but Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe is welcoming anyone for a Christmas meal. They’re expecting around 200 patrons to show up. Each day volunteers prepare a hot fresh meal. The...
BISMARCK, ND

