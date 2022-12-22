Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
New Salem puppy delivery miracle during last week’s blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Christmas miracle in the form of seven puppies came as a result of last week’s storm. With horrible road conditions and a power outage, one Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ginger was at risk of not delivering her puppies in ideal conditions. With help from...
KFYR-TV
Refugees get to see Santa for the first time
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa came early for several families in the Capital City yesterday. Bismarck Global Neighbors helped deliver presents to families who have resettled in North Dakota as refugees. Elves accompanied Santa who visited more than 40 families that received gifts. For many of the kids this was...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota cities still shoveling out
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two major winter storms in two months means a lot of blowing snow and shoveling. For the Bismarck street department, that means around-the-clock work to help dig the capital city out. Plow crews are continuing to widen streets and haul snow away, but they will be...
KFYR-TV
So much snow, but how much water? Spring flood predictions begin for North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorms are good for farmers and ranchers, but for some people, all this snow is reminding them of a devastating water event they would like to try and forget. More than 11 years ago, many parts of the state were overflowing with flood waters....
KFYR-TV
Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe getting ready for Christmas
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, it can be hard over the holidays to find a hot meal and company, but Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe is welcoming anyone for a Christmas meal. They’re expecting around 200 patrons to show up. Each day volunteers prepare a hot fresh meal. The...
KFYR-TV
Unconventional UPS drop off gets Christmas packages delivered on time
WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa’s sleigh looked a little different for residents of Wilton today. A UPS driver sent out a message on Facebook today telling residents who were waiting for packages he would be in town at noon. The driver asked if people were able to meet him...
