Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
Trade: White Sox Acquire Right-Handed Reliever Gregory Santos

White Sox acquire right-handed reliever Gregory Santos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox got their feet wet in the trade market on Thursday, acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade McClure. Santos, 23, has pitched in five...
