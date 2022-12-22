Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Tucker Barnhart
The Chicago Cubs signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two-year contract Thursday. After signing Barnhart, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reacts to Non-Tender in Cubs Introduction
After struggling the past few years, the former MVP hopes to revive his game in Chicago.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Chicago Cubs Replace Willson Contreras with 2x Gold Glove Catcher
The Chicago Cubs added another catcher Thursday, agreeing to terms with veteran free agent Tucker Barnhart on a two-year contract. Barnhart previously played for the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers and is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip
DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
Trade: White Sox Acquire Right-Handed Reliever Gregory Santos
White Sox acquire right-handed reliever Gregory Santos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox got their feet wet in the trade market on Thursday, acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade McClure. Santos, 23, has pitched in five...
Report: Cubs Sign Promising Starting Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with starting pitcher Nick Neidert.
Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Put on Show for Blackhawks Fans: ‘It Really Never Gets Old'
Kane, Toews put on show for Hawks fans: 'It never gets old' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Going into Friday, Patrick Kane had only two points in his last eight games and just two goals in his last 24. Jonathan Toews had cooled off a bit too, although he did put together a mini three-game point streak recently.
KSDK
Cardinals introduce Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals introduced Willson Contreras, at a Friday news conference. Contreras will replace Yadier Molina.
Dansby Swanson's First Instagram Post as a Member of the Chicago Cubs
Newly acquired All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his excitement to join the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, creating an Instagram post featuring pictures from his introductory press conference, and a caption that read, "Time to get to work."
Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field
With subzero wind chills, the Chicago Bears took on the Buffalo Bills Saturday at Soldier Field, and fans bundled up to brave the cold conditions.
