La Crosse, WI

Hillside Animal Hospital spreads holiday cheer to pet owners

By Duaa Israr
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Hillside Animal Hospital hosted its 13th annual pet food drive for the Wafer food pantry.

Hospital staff and vendors donated roughly a four months’ supply of pet food. Pet owners can purchase the food at a discounted rate from Wafter Food Pantry. Veterinarian Casey Konrad says as energy bills and inflation rises, this is one less thing for pet owners to worry about.

“Unfortunately, sometimes people are faced with making decisions as to meet their needs or meet their pet’s needs so this is an opportunity to hopefully the pets are taken care of and help the owners out in the community,” said veterinarian Casey Konrad.

Last year, Hillside and Wafer collected a record 10,000 pounds of pet food. Konrad says he hopes donations continue to increase each year.

