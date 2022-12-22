Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast: Canceled, delayed flights continue Christmas travel chaos
ATLANTA - Last-minute holiday travelers are at the mercy of Mother Nature as that powerful winter storm continues to cause problems on the roads and in the air. With the Christmas countdown now close to zero, it is the race to get away for the holiday. More than 1,000 flights...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast brings flight cancelations, delays, and a lot of headaches
ATLANTA - Thursday was a day of cancelations and delays at the nation's airports including the world’ Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. More of the same is expected over the next few days. It comes during a massive winter storm and many travelers would agree it could not come at...
fox5atlanta.com
Flight delays, cancelations grow as winter storm approaches
It was a day of cancelations and delays at our nation's airports in including at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with more expected over the next few days. It comes during a massive winter storm and many travelers would agree, it couldn't come at a worse time as people head out for the holidays.
Storm-driven flight cancellations disrupt travelers, package deliveries
Severe winter weather is disrupting flights in Atlanta and across the country and causing problems for travelers and package deliveries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
Atlanta residents prepare for a dangerously cold night, some without power
ATLANTA — The frigid temperatures and windy conditions are knocking down trees on power lines, causing power outages throughout the metro area. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited a community off Old Fairburn Road and Somerset Trail where residents say they had been without power since around 1:30 Friday morning. It wasn’t until Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. when power was finally restored to the area.
WTVM
Flight delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The high winds in Atlanta and conditions around the country are impacting people who are hoping to fly out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this morning. INTERVIEW WITH HARTSFIELD-JACKSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SPOKERSPERSON. As of 5 a.m., there were 40 delays and 90 cancellations on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta’s homeless flock to city warming shelters amid frigid temperatures
ATLANTA - Temperatures in Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend have reached new lows. Frigid weather conditions have prompted city leaders to open up emergency warming shelters for those in need. "This weather is dangerously cold," District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone said. It’s the kind of cold that...
Water line problem worsened during cold weather, potentially costing Atlanta residents thousands
ATLANTA — An Atlanta neighborhood is concerned that the freezing temperatures will worsen a water line problem. Homeowner Relando Walters watched as the ice built around his front yard admist the frigid temperatures. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Hopefully, I get a Christmas gift,...
Delta preparing for winter storm impact on flights across the country
Delta and Hartsfield-Jackson are preparing for winter weather operations amid the busy holiday travel period.
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia
ATLANTA - The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages. The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared...
How Georgians Are Preparing Their Homes For The 'Dangerous' Arctic Blast
Temperatures will be in the negative degrees this weekend.
This is how you protect your pipes when the temperature drops
(MARIETTA, Ga.) — With temperatures dropping, you need to protect your pipes at home. A lot of homeowners make common mistakes when they realize they have a frozen pipe inside of their home. But WSB′s Michele Newell learned that it is so easy to prevent pipes from freezing.
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
fox5atlanta.com
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas
Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!
