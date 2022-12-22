ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast brings flight cancelations, delays, and a lot of headaches

ATLANTA - Thursday was a day of cancelations and delays at the nation's airports including the world’ Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. More of the same is expected over the next few days. It comes during a massive winter storm and many travelers would agree it could not come at...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Flight delays, cancelations grow as winter storm approaches

It was a day of cancelations and delays at our nation's airports in including at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with more expected over the next few days. It comes during a massive winter storm and many travelers would agree, it couldn't come at a worse time as people head out for the holidays.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta residents prepare for a dangerously cold night, some without power

ATLANTA — The frigid temperatures and windy conditions are knocking down trees on power lines, causing power outages throughout the metro area. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited a community off Old Fairburn Road and Somerset Trail where residents say they had been without power since around 1:30 Friday morning. It wasn’t until Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. when power was finally restored to the area.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Flight delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The high winds in Atlanta and conditions around the country are impacting people who are hoping to fly out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this morning. INTERVIEW WITH HARTSFIELD-JACKSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SPOKERSPERSON. As of 5 a.m., there were 40 delays and 90 cancellations on...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta’s homeless flock to city warming shelters amid frigid temperatures

ATLANTA - Temperatures in Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend have reached new lows. Frigid weather conditions have prompted city leaders to open up emergency warming shelters for those in need. "This weather is dangerously cold," District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone said. It’s the kind of cold that...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia

ATLANTA - The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages. The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
ATLANTA, GA

