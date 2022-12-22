ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

35 Best Christmas decorations, including indoor and outdoor decor

IT’S CHRISTMAS and one of the best ways to get in the festive spirit is through decorations. From trees and baubles to lights and garlands we’ll help you deck the halls with everything you’ll need for a picture-perfect holiday. Here is your one-stop guide to everything Christmas...
Recycled Crafts

How to make modern style Christmas trees out of recycled sweaters

When you’re pulling out your sweaters this season and you find some that you aren’t going put back in your wardrobe don’t throw them away. You can transform them into a forest of Christmas trees perfect to decorate for Christmas. Pop on over to the blog Find it Make it Love it for the step by step tutorial on how to make easy recycled sweater Christmas trees. And hey if you want to get fancy you can add all sorts of bling to these babies!
purewow.com

Get Ready: Your Dream Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals Are Here (But Not for Long)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. With Christmas less than three weeks away, you're most likely making a list and checking it twice. Maybe you've done...
Dicle Belul

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Tree)

Alternative wooden Christmas treePhoto byz.h.u.k.yandex.ru (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?
Apartment Therapy

Reese Witherspoon’s Frosted Christmas Tree Has a Classic Color Scheme, and It’s Anything But Boring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Reese Witherspoon is all set up and ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram on November 30 showing off her glittering Christmas tree and asked her followers, “Too soon?”
The List

How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
traveltomorrow.com

This is the world’s tallest Christmas tree

Ah, the Christmas tree. Around this time of the year, many of you will probably be putting up yours or thinking of doing so anyway. The tradition dates back to the Middle Ages, when it popped up in Livonia – also known as Estonia and Latvia in modern times. Since then, the modest little pine tree came a long way. Nowadays, even those who don’t traditionally celebrate Christmas tend to put one up because well, it’s just so cozy and festive. The more lights, the merrier, the more kitsch the decorations, the better. A Christmas tree in the house just makes you want to cuddle up under a blanket while drinking a hot chocolate or mulled wine.
Salon

The Christmas tree is a tradition older than Christmas

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Why, every Christmas, do so many people endure the mess of dried pine needles, the risk of a fire hazard and impossibly tangled strings of lights?. Strapping a fir tree to the hood of my car and worrying about the strength of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

