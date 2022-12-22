Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Check your Christmas tree — families are finding odd clusters hiding hundreds of bugs
Here’s what to look for before you find hundreds of green guests in your branches.
7 Incredible Amazon Christmas Tree Deals to Shop — All Under $99
If you're looking for a more affordable Christmas tree option this year, Amazon has plenty of great deals — find out more
35 Best Christmas decorations, including indoor and outdoor decor
IT’S CHRISTMAS and one of the best ways to get in the festive spirit is through decorations. From trees and baubles to lights and garlands we’ll help you deck the halls with everything you’ll need for a picture-perfect holiday. Here is your one-stop guide to everything Christmas...
Recycled Crafts
How to make modern style Christmas trees out of recycled sweaters
When you’re pulling out your sweaters this season and you find some that you aren’t going put back in your wardrobe don’t throw them away. You can transform them into a forest of Christmas trees perfect to decorate for Christmas. Pop on over to the blog Find it Make it Love it for the step by step tutorial on how to make easy recycled sweater Christmas trees. And hey if you want to get fancy you can add all sorts of bling to these babies!
bravotv.com
Margaret Josephs' Black-and-White Themed Christmas Tree Is as Fabulous as You'd Expect
Naturally, the holiday décor at The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member's home has a stylish twist. When it comes to decorating for the holidays, some Housewives opt for red and green while others go for silver and gold. For Margaret Josephs? The category is ... black and white.
purewow.com
Get Ready: Your Dream Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals Are Here (But Not for Long)
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. With Christmas less than three weeks away, you're most likely making a list and checking it twice. Maybe you've done...
Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Tree)
Alternative wooden Christmas treePhoto byz.h.u.k.yandex.ru (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?
Apartment Therapy
Reese Witherspoon’s Frosted Christmas Tree Has a Classic Color Scheme, and It’s Anything But Boring
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Reese Witherspoon is all set up and ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram on November 30 showing off her glittering Christmas tree and asked her followers, “Too soon?”
How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
traveltomorrow.com
This is the world’s tallest Christmas tree
Ah, the Christmas tree. Around this time of the year, many of you will probably be putting up yours or thinking of doing so anyway. The tradition dates back to the Middle Ages, when it popped up in Livonia – also known as Estonia and Latvia in modern times. Since then, the modest little pine tree came a long way. Nowadays, even those who don’t traditionally celebrate Christmas tend to put one up because well, it’s just so cozy and festive. The more lights, the merrier, the more kitsch the decorations, the better. A Christmas tree in the house just makes you want to cuddle up under a blanket while drinking a hot chocolate or mulled wine.
Should You Start At The Bottom Or Top When Putting Lights On Your Christmas Tree?
Is there actually a proper way to wrap your lights around the Christmas tree? It depends on whom you ask. Here are a few ways to start at the top or bottom.
The Christmas tree is a tradition older than Christmas
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Why, every Christmas, do so many people endure the mess of dried pine needles, the risk of a fire hazard and impossibly tangled strings of lights?. Strapping a fir tree to the hood of my car and worrying about the strength of...
Christmas trees cost more this year. Maybe it’s time to cut your own
Erched atop a snow-laced ridge in the Mendocino national forest of northern California, the perfect Christmas tree seemed to glow in the speckled light. With delicate needles and a small stature, the 6ft evergreen was one of a few thousand available to be taken home by families participating in a government program encouraging people to harvest their own tree.
Comments / 0