Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
School & Community Closings for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...
cranberryeagle.com
Schnur’s Country Market receives $39K agricultural grant
Schnur’s Country Market in Butler has received a $39,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture. Co-owner Joyce Schnur said Thursday her family plans to use the money to purchase a new smokehouse, rather than making continued repairs on their 13-year-old smokehouse. "We do a lot of smoked products,“...
cranberryeagle.com
Recent Seneca Valley grads return to talk STEM
JACKSON TWP — Students at Seneca Valley Senior High School on Wednesday learned from young adults just a few years older than them that education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math-based fields can be fun, adventurous, challenging and profitable. Of the 53 Seneca graduates who returned to...
cranberryeagle.com
Area Agency on Aging riding out the storm
The Area Agency on Aging rescheduled its regular meal deliveries to seniors Friday because of risky weather conditions, director Beth Herold said. No one reported needing food delivered immediately when the agency reached out to the affected households to let those persons expecting meals know about the disruption, she said.
cranberryeagle.com
Warming centers open across Butler County to provide shelter from cold
A number of volunteer fire departments are opening their doors Friday for people who need a place to warm up. The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock, and Unionville Volunteer Fire Company, 102 Mahood Rd, Butler, have opened as warming stations to ensure community members have a secure place to outlast recent power outages within Butler County, according to dispatchers.
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
Pa. State System of Higher Education names new president for Slippery Rock University
The provost and chief academic officer at Regis University in Denver, Colo., will take over the helm at Slippery Rock University on July 1. The State System of Higher Education’s governing board on Wednesday hired Karen Riley, 60, to succeed William Behre as the chief executive officer of this 8,500-student public university in Butler County. The details of her contract, including her salary, are still being finalized, said system spokesman Kevin Hensil.
New deputy chief appointed in Mercer County
There's a new deputy chief of police in Hermitage after the former deputy was appointed chief.
WFMJ.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway
PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
Tarentum gets buy-in from resident to help fight blight
Residents of West 10th Avenue in Tarentum can look forward to the cleanup of a habitual eyesore and potential hazard. A buyer plans to pour $40,000 into renovations at 208 W. 10th Ave., Code Enforcement Officer Anthony Bruni said. “This is a house that’s been vacant going on three years,”...
wccsradio.com
US 22 CLOSURE IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed US 22 between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County due to a tractor trailer crash. The estimated time to reopen is 5:00 p.m. but may change...
pghcitypaper.com
Local auditor challenges tax exemptions for UPMC parking lots
A local municipal auditor says UPMC should be paying real estate taxes on parking facilities valued at $32 million for which it is currently exempt. O’Hara Township auditor Darwin Leuba recently presented an audit report to Pittsburgh City Council that identified ten UPMC parcels he says do not meet the legal requirements for their tax-exempt status.
Life-saving equipment stolen from Beaver County fire department
Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department says someone broke into their station and stole thousands of dollars-worth of essential lifesaving equipment. The theft happened Tuesday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The post explains, “Someone entered Station 1 on Brodhead Road without permission and stole our rescue...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver County, PA
The calm countryside of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, offers recreational activities only minutes away from the big city. Located north of West Virginia and east of Ohio, you can find this county just 30 minutes from the northwest of Pittsburgh along the rivers of Beaver and Ohio. The county seat was...
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Man dies after being hit by car in Lawrence County
Police said that the victim was laying on the roadway
cranberryeagle.com
Tylenol running scarce as sicknesses circulate
With sicknesses like the flu and common cold spreading through communities this winter, medicines that combat their symptoms are becoming harder and harder to find. Jon Valentino, a pharmacist at Institute Hill Pharmacy in Butler, said Tylenol, in particular, has been a rarity on store shelves because the demand for it has made it more scarce over the past month.
cranberryeagle.com
Fallen trees, wires; accidents abound Friday morning
The state Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow speed limit restrictions on major highways due to severe weather conditions brought on by winter storm Elliott. Fallen trees and wires, traffic accidents and power outages have been reported throughout the county and surrounding area Friday...
Comments / 0