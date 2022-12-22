Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Tucker Barnhart
The Chicago Cubs signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two-year contract Thursday. After signing Barnhart, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Put on Show for Blackhawks Fans: ‘It Really Never Gets Old'
Kane, Toews put on show for Hawks fans: 'It never gets old' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Going into Friday, Patrick Kane had only two points in his last eight games and just two goals in his last 24. Jonathan Toews had cooled off a bit too, although he did put together a mini three-game point streak recently.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip
DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
Chicago Cubs Replace Willson Contreras with 2x Gold Glove Catcher
The Chicago Cubs added another catcher Thursday, agreeing to terms with veteran free agent Tucker Barnhart on a two-year contract. Barnhart previously played for the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers and is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.
Trade: White Sox Acquire Right-Handed Reliever Gregory Santos
White Sox acquire right-handed reliever Gregory Santos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox got their feet wet in the trade market on Thursday, acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade McClure. Santos, 23, has pitched in five...
Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon Boost Cubs Pitching Depth, Run Prevention
Smyly return, Taillon addition boost Cubs' pitching depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Have the Cubs reassembled a division contender, with nearly two months left before spring training?. At least a division-contending rotation and fielding lineup?. Two years after starting an ownership-driven, payroll-slashing teardown of a 2020 NL Central...
Bears Maintain No. 2 Pick, Inch Closer to No. 1 Pick With HOU Win
Bears maintain No. 2 pick; could earn first pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Saturday's loss to the Bills, the Bears withhold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Is there a good chance they could snag the first pick?. Now, there is. Sort of. The...
Bears Make Winter Storm Changes at Soldier Field Before Bills Game
What Bears fans need to know before going to Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have spent the week enumerating the ways in which Saturday’s harsh winter weather could affect their gameplan when the Bills travel to Chicago. On Thursday, the team announced fans braving the elements at Soldier Field will need to make some changes too.
Dansby Swanson's First Instagram Post as a Member of the Chicago Cubs
Newly acquired All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his excitement to join the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, creating an Instagram post featuring pictures from his introductory press conference, and a caption that read, "Time to get to work."
Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field
With subzero wind chills, the Chicago Bears took on the Buffalo Bills Saturday at Soldier Field, and fans bundled up to brave the cold conditions.
Bears Among Pro Bowl Roster Snubs, Should Josh Blackwell Get Honor?
Should Josh Blackwell be lone Bears Pro Bowl player? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Does the Pro Bowl need to better recognize some of the best special team players in the NFL? If that were the case, there’s a chance the Bears may have gotten a player to Las Vegas instead of being snubbed.
