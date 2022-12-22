ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
Trade: White Sox Acquire Right-Handed Reliever Gregory Santos

White Sox acquire right-handed reliever Gregory Santos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox got their feet wet in the trade market on Thursday, acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade McClure. Santos, 23, has pitched in five...
Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon Boost Cubs Pitching Depth, Run Prevention

Smyly return, Taillon addition boost Cubs' pitching depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Have the Cubs reassembled a division contender, with nearly two months left before spring training?. At least a division-contending rotation and fielding lineup?. Two years after starting an ownership-driven, payroll-slashing teardown of a 2020 NL Central...
Bears Make Winter Storm Changes at Soldier Field Before Bills Game

What Bears fans need to know before going to Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have spent the week enumerating the ways in which Saturday’s harsh winter weather could affect their gameplan when the Bills travel to Chicago. On Thursday, the team announced fans braving the elements at Soldier Field will need to make some changes too.
