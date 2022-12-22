ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts

Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Day 14 Countdown 2 Christmas With Lanai TRANSIT

Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature luxury handbags, made in Hawaii. Lanai TRANSIT is the only brand of handbags in Hawaii, based on the concept of “Luxury Travel.” Lanai TRANSIT is a newly extended brand from Elise Tran, a high-end collection of purses made in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend

Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Self Storage Wishes Clients a Merry Christmas

It has been a stressful and tough past few years, so Hawai’i Self Storage wanted to create a gift of thankfulness and Aloha back to their customers and to the entire community. To do that, they recorded O HOLY NIGHT, a traditional, Christmas-Classic that they hoped to bring families together through Aloha. It has over 73 thousand views within a few weeks on Youtube in hopes that it will continue to grow every holiday season.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
actionnews5.com

Couple revisits time capsule they buried nearly 25 years ago as newlyweds

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule they buried when they got married. KHNL reports the high school sweethearts buried the time capsule nearly 25 years ago while they were newlyweds stationed in Hawaii with the Marines. David and...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Maui Fare War | $109 From Three Airlines

If you missed the cyber deals, it’s still not too late to buy a ticket to Maui at a great price, wrap your confirmation, and put it under the tree. It’s another great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. To say the least, winter in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Busy year for FBI Honolulu as they seek another successful year in 2023

The Honolulu Division of the FBI encompasses the entire state of Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. The geographical region is one of, if not the largest, areas of responsibility in the FBI. Over the last year, we’ve seen great success spearheaded by the dedicated professionals who make up our workforce. This includes our task […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light winds, little rain ahead

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST. Very little...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HAWAII STATE
Flying Magazine

Museum Spotlight: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is a not-for-profit museum that focused on the attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the U.S. into World War II. [Credit: Stephen Yeates Photography]. We all have our favorite aircraft—even the people who are charged with caring for them at the aviation museums across the...
HONOLULU, HI

