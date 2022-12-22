Read full article on original website
Nearly $50K raised for Berks family that lost home in Christmas Day fire
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. – The community is rallying around a family that recently lost their house in a fire. Christmas night, flames erupted at their home in Longswamp Township. 69 News spoke with the family about what they lost and their focus on what they still have. They say...
Family seeks closure after losing loved one to shooting in New Morgan
READING, Pa. - One of the stories that I felt had a personal impact on me this year is one that we do again and again. It's about someone who has lost a loved one, often times due to tragedy or crime. Troy Rickenbach's family is one example of so many in our community that have experienced this kind of loss.
City of Reading prepares for 275th anniversary
READING, Pa. – With 2022 coming to a close, Reading is preparing for a milestone next year. "'Bicenterquasquigenary' — that is the word for 275th anniversary, a milestone for the City of Reading," said Laura Reppert, a special event coordinator for the 275th anniversary. It is a milestone...
Reading high-rise without power; tenants bused to warming shelter
READING, Pa. – The American Red Cross said 56 people — all from the B'nai B'rith apartments in Reading were brought to a shelter at Southwest Middle School Monday. Authorities said people at the apartments on Franklin Street have been without power for a day. People have been...
Reading firefighters continue to deal with cold winter weather out on fire calls
READING, Pa - For one Reading homeowner, it's a scary wake up call to get. " I wasn't home at the time I got a call from the neighbor, Spanish fella, couldn't quite understand what he was trying to tell me, but I understood fire, smoke, my house so I raced here. Fire trucks were already here and apparently it started at my parents' old home,” said Brian Slimmer of Reading.
Reading apartment residents shelter at Southwest Middle School due to power outages
READING, Pa.- The lights are back on for many in Berks County, but tonight Met-Ed crews are still trying to restore power to some homes and businesses. The power problems forced some in Reading to spend the night in a shelter. Armand Maheu was one of close to 70 residents...
Power being restored to customers in Berks
The Christmas tree lights are back on inside the Stagg's Union Township home. It comes after they spent most of Christmas weekend in the dark.
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Firefighters battle the heat and cold in Berks
Firefighters were battling the elements in addition to a fire in Reading this morning. Tom Rader will have more. After spending the holidays without power, the lights are back on for many in Berks County. Details at 5:30.
Chester steak shop to rebrand and relocate to former site of Oley Turnpike Dairy
OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Chester County business is finalizing plans to move into a former Berks County ice cream shop. Penn Steak and Fries, a sandwich shop serving the Pottstown area for over 20 years, announced Monday plans to move from their longtime location at the Coventry Mall to the former site of the Oley Turnpike Dairy.
Weyerbacher Brewing, under new ownership, to share space with The Colony Meadery in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The new year is bringing big changes to a pair of Lehigh Valley craft beverage producers. Weyerbacher Brewing Company, a staple of Easton's South Side for more than 25 years, in October resolved its second bankruptcy case in three years and scored a new owner, Savant Beverages LLC.
Man arrested in connection to Christmas Eve wreck that killed 3, including 2 from Berks
Millsboro, Dela. – A Delaware man is now charged in connection with a deadly Christmas Eve crash that killed three people, including two from Berks County. Delaware State Police announced Monday that they have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Millsboro, Delaware. They say he took off after hitting a...
Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts.
Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts. In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Sal Panto said he will be suggesting more than $1 million of savings for the City of Easton to city council in the coming weeks.
100 Years Ago - The estate of the late Charles Connell estimated to be worth millions
The will of the late Congressman Charles Connell was filed with the Lackawanna County Register of Wills office. The will listed Connell’s personal property at $1.8 million. The figure included home furnishings, personal effects, three automobiles and his financial portfolio. His real estate holdings were listed to be more than $2 million but that figure could have increased following an official appraisal of the properties.
Police: Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a juvenile died of a gunshot wound in Allentown Tuesday night. Allentown Police officers responded to an unknown problem at the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers determined that a...
Liberty stifles Allen offensively in holiday tournament opener
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The annual William Allen Holiday Tournament tipped off Tuesday night. The host Canaries struggled to keep pace offensively with Liberty, dropping their opener, 54-41. The Hurricanes holding a 10 point lead at halftime, and the second half they would continue to keep the Canaries at bay. Dwayne Chess leading the way in the win with 22 points.
Reading/Central Dauphin and Fleetwood/Upper Perk boys basketball, 12.27.22
Reading and Fleetwood roll in holiday tournament openers. Holiday tournaments happening all around Berks County this week. Reading and Fleetwood playing host to their respective tournaments, and each host opening play with a win.
Exeter OKs 2023 budget with 1 opposed
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There were no surprises Tuesday night when the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved the 2023 budget. As expected, it was a 4-1 vote with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, as he has been throughout the budget process. The 2023 budget includes no increase in the...
