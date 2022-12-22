ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Family seeks closure after losing loved one to shooting in New Morgan

READING, Pa. - One of the stories that I felt had a personal impact on me this year is one that we do again and again. It's about someone who has lost a loved one, often times due to tragedy or crime. Troy Rickenbach's family is one example of so many in our community that have experienced this kind of loss.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City of Reading prepares for 275th anniversary

READING, Pa. – With 2022 coming to a close, Reading is preparing for a milestone next year. "'Bicenterquasquigenary' — that is the word for 275th anniversary, a milestone for the City of Reading," said Laura Reppert, a special event coordinator for the 275th anniversary. It is a milestone...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading high-rise without power; tenants bused to warming shelter

READING, Pa. – The American Red Cross said 56 people — all from the B'nai B'rith apartments in Reading were brought to a shelter at Southwest Middle School Monday. Authorities said people at the apartments on Franklin Street have been without power for a day. People have been...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading firefighters continue to deal with cold winter weather out on fire calls

READING, Pa - For one Reading homeowner, it's a scary wake up call to get. " I wasn't home at the time I got a call from the neighbor, Spanish fella, couldn't quite understand what he was trying to tell me, but I understood fire, smoke, my house so I raced here. Fire trucks were already here and apparently it started at my parents' old home,” said Brian Slimmer of Reading.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts.

Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts. In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Sal Panto said he will be suggesting more than $1 million of savings for the City of Easton to city council in the coming weeks.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

100 Years Ago - The estate of the late Charles Connell estimated to be worth millions

The will of the late Congressman Charles Connell was filed with the Lackawanna County Register of Wills office. The will listed Connell’s personal property at $1.8 million. The figure included home furnishings, personal effects, three automobiles and his financial portfolio. His real estate holdings were listed to be more than $2 million but that figure could have increased following an official appraisal of the properties.
DUNMORE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a juvenile died of a gunshot wound in Allentown Tuesday night. Allentown Police officers responded to an unknown problem at the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers determined that a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Liberty stifles Allen offensively in holiday tournament opener

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The annual William Allen Holiday Tournament tipped off Tuesday night. The host Canaries struggled to keep pace offensively with Liberty, dropping their opener, 54-41. The Hurricanes holding a 10 point lead at halftime, and the second half they would continue to keep the Canaries at bay. Dwayne Chess leading the way in the win with 22 points.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter OKs 2023 budget with 1 opposed

EXETER TWP., Pa. – There were no surprises Tuesday night when the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved the 2023 budget. As expected, it was a 4-1 vote with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, as he has been throughout the budget process. The 2023 budget includes no increase in the...
EXETER, PA

