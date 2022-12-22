ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Recent community battles highlight tensions over access to public trails

‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents. He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Connie Irwin received her real property tax assessments for her Haleiwa home last week, she was shocked. The retiree ― who lives on a fixed income ― said the property tax assessment for her home went from $2,585,000 last year to $3,337,000. Similar increases next year could force her to sell, she said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled

Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Dec. 23, 2022)

Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply continues to review the draft administrative consent order between the EPA and military, which was recently released for public comment.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

It's the most wonderful time of year ... and for mail carriers, also the busiest

This comes after a medical transport crash last Thursday off Maui.
HONOLULU, HI

