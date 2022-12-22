Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Recent community battles highlight tensions over access to public trails
hawaiinewsnow.com
Volunteers shower homeless families with gifts, good food ... and lots of Christmas aloha
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Laughter and music filled the IHS Women’s and Family Shelter on Friday. Volunteers brought holiday cheer to 16 houseless families — each with a different story — all trying to get back on their feet. They made holiday cards and keychains and enjoyed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site, putting years-long effort in limbo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is seeking a two-year extension to a state Land Use Commission order that it select a new site for a 90-acre municipal landfill by the end of 2022. City officials says the request comes after an exhaustive process to find a new site failed. “This...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to seek 2-year extension to deadline for selecting new landfill site
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
hawaiinewsnow.com
Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other Hawaii police departments combined
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shopping cart theft is a costly headache for retailers, but the city is helping to fight back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You might not think shopping carts are that expensive, but they can add a lot to a retailer’s bottom line. “The really good carts that you see at the shopping centers or the grocery stores ... they can run up to $700 to $800 a cart,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants Of Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
hawaiinewsnow.com
Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties
hawaiinewsnow.com
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year
hawaiinewsnow.com
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents. He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Connie Irwin received her real property tax assessments for her Haleiwa home last week, she was shocked. The retiree ― who lives on a fixed income ― said the property tax assessment for her home went from $2,585,000 last year to $3,337,000. Similar increases next year could force her to sell, she said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Dec. 23, 2022)
hawaiinewsnow.com
It's the most wonderful time of year ... and for mail carriers, also the busiest
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal fireworks from being set off there. Officials said Puuloa Beach Park will be temporarily closed following a flurry of community complaints. The closure extends from 8 p.m. Friday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD administrations of opioid overdose antidote soar amid fentanyl’s rise on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, Honolulu police have administered more Narcan than all the other police departments in Hawaii combined, new data shows. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Footage from police body worn cameras underscore the power of the antidote. In one...
KITV.com
Winter Storm's Impact on Flights around the U.S.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A massive winter storm is sweeping across the mainland. How will it impact your travel?. See the live Flight Tracker here, including routes to and from Hawaii.
