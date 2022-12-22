Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Huntsville Animal Services lowers adoption fees for the holiday season
Huntsville Animal Services is offering lower adoption fees and pushing their fostering program ahead of the busy holiday season.
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
Athens Police Department gifts elderly in local nursing homes
ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police Department is giving back today by packing and delivering gift bags for patients in local nursing homes. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd was there and has more on today's, Gifts for the Elderly where the Athens police department has put together over 450 bags for elderly in local nursing homes. The Police department has also adopted ten people through DHR.
WHNT-TV
Protect Your Pipes During Freezing Conditions
If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. Salvation Army hosts Christmas Meal. Just in time before the extreme cold weather, the salvation army of Huntsville hosted its...
Huntsville Fire & Rescue provides fire safety tips ahead of extreme cold
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Meteorologists expect a strong Arctic air mass will push through the region beginning the night of Thursday, Dec. 22, through the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service projects temperatures will dip to the single digits at times with wind chill values as low as minus 15 degrees.
WAFF
Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures during the arctic blast
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures should be high on your to-do list ahead of the arctic blast. The low temperatures could do significant damage to your car. There are a few ways to keep your car safe in freezing weather. First, stock up on a...
WSFA
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
WAFF
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
Operation Christmas Cleanup – Jan. 7th
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Wait! You don’t have to trash that live Christmas tree after the holidays. Operation Christmas Cleanup will recycle your “undressed” tree along with plain cardboard boxes, batteries, and old electronics at no cost to you. This limited recycling collection event will take place...
Christmas Lights: Highway 231 in Arab
Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! This display is on Highway 231 in Arab.
Arctic air in Alabama: Videos, photos show snow, extreme cold
As temperatures dropped across Alabama Thursday night, so did snow flurries in some parts of the state. It’s expected to bitterly cold across much of the state this holiday weekend. For all you need to know about the holiday weekend weather, follow us here. Below is a collection of...
WAAY-TV
No injuries in house fire near Huntsville's Village of Providence
Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews spent part of the morning putting out a house fire not far from Huntsville's Village of Providence. The fire started just after 5 a.m. on Bridgham Street. HEMSI crews on scene said no one was hurt, and they remained on standby in case any firefighters...
WAAY-TV
Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice
Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads. Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand, ready to treat black ice. However, Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department, recommends people stay inside and off the roads. "If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
Hazardous weather conditions cause flight cancellations, delays at major airports
Due to the hazardous weather conditions, a result of dangerously cold air moving into our area, many major airports are canceling or delaying flights.
alabamawx.com
A Few Damage Reports from Gusty Winds; Cold Front Now Invading the State
NWS Huntsville has issued a Special Weather Statement on the gusty winds that are occurring across the Tennessee Valley counties, which includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties. Here is the text from that statement…. Gusty Winds expected across the Tennessee Valley as...
WAFF
Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck
FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
1 transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Alabama wreck
One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.
WAFF
Athens annexes 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone Co.
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted in favor of annexing 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone County between I-65 and Hwy. 31 on Thursday morning. According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, this will help city tax revenue. “It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base just...
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 0