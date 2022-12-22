ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

Athens Police Department gifts elderly in local nursing homes

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police Department is giving back today by packing and delivering gift bags for patients in local nursing homes. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd was there and has more on today's, Gifts for the Elderly where the Athens police department has put together over 450 bags for elderly in local nursing homes. The Police department has also adopted ten people through DHR.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Protect Your Pipes During Freezing Conditions

If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. Salvation Army hosts Christmas Meal. Just in time before the extreme cold weather, the salvation army of Huntsville hosted its...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Operation Christmas Cleanup – Jan. 7th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Wait! You don’t have to trash that live Christmas tree after the holidays. Operation Christmas Cleanup will recycle your “undressed” tree along with plain cardboard boxes, batteries, and old electronics at no cost to you. This limited recycling collection event will take place...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries in house fire near Huntsville's Village of Providence

Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews spent part of the morning putting out a house fire not far from Huntsville's Village of Providence. The fire started just after 5 a.m. on Bridgham Street. HEMSI crews on scene said no one was hurt, and they remained on standby in case any firefighters...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice

Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads. Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand, ready to treat black ice. However, Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department, recommends people stay inside and off the roads. "If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
CULLMAN, AL
alabamawx.com

A Few Damage Reports from Gusty Winds; Cold Front Now Invading the State

NWS Huntsville has issued a Special Weather Statement on the gusty winds that are occurring across the Tennessee Valley counties, which includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties. Here is the text from that statement…. Gusty Winds expected across the Tennessee Valley as...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck

FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
WAFF

Athens annexes 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted in favor of annexing 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone County between I-65 and Hwy. 31 on Thursday morning. According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, this will help city tax revenue. “It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base just...
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy