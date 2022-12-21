"A family that works together, stays together" is not usually how the saying goes. But for one family at UC Merced, it describes their relationship perfectly. Diana Maravilla has worked at the campus since 2011, her daughter Sharee Sok joined in 2015, and her granddaughter Korynn Maravilla recently graduated from UC Merced and is now a staff member as well, making three generations currently on UC Merced's staff.

MERCED, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO