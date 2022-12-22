ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas ladders: Alternatives for those who don't want to decorate a tree

By Douglas Jones
 2 days ago
It may not work for everyone, but there are some interesting alternatives to decorating a Christmas tree during the holidays.

One trend taking off for some is the Christmas ladder. Done right, it can be just as pretty as a tree.

You can decorate them however you want, with some people deciding to add shelves, and plants.

Ladders of all varieties can be used.

Some versions can offer a rustic look and can use items you already have in your home.


Other more minimal ideas are to just decorate with greenery. You'll get the cozy look of a tree, with much less effort, and less clean up after the season is over.

Other ideas for those in small homes include table top Christmas trees , or even terracotta pot tree ideas where the pots are stacked upside down and decorated or painted.

Modern art ideas can become great Christmas tree alternatives.

Crafty table top Christmas decoration ideas can be made from a variety of materials including paper, old books and other items. It will also allow the entire family to get involved.

jennifermaker.com

DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!

Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

