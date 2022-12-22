ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Roseburg man arrested for shooting at car in Winston

WINSTON, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after multiple witnesses reported seeing him shooting at a car in Winston, the Winston Police Department said in a news release. At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, Winston Police officers and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports...
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE

A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Law enforcement 'elves' volunteer for 'Shop with a Cop'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On December 3, 2022, police officers and other law enforcement helped brighten some children's holiday during the 'Shop with a Cop' holiday shopping spree, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The event gives kids a chance to shop for their families with a...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Dozens of crashes in Lane County caused by winter storm

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing rain drenched Eugene and Springfield through Thursday evening and Friday morning, creating icy driving conditions for all in the area. According to the Eugene Police Department, from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, a total of 46 crashes occurred due to the icy conditions, with more occurring during morning commutes as well.
LANE COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family

A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
MARION COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home courts and police logs, Dec. 12-18, 2022

Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Steven Edward Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi, Corey Alan Smith and Rhonda Sparks.
SWEET HOME, OR
nbc16.com

City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
hereisoregon.com

This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand

Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit

COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
COBURG, OR
kezi.com

Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

City of Eugene preparing to respond to potential ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
EUGENE, OR

