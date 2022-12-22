Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Roseburg man arrested for shooting at car in Winston
WINSTON, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after multiple witnesses reported seeing him shooting at a car in Winston, the Winston Police Department said in a news release. At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, Winston Police officers and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AT VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed by Winston Police following a shooting incident in Winston Wednesday afternoon. A WPD report said just after 4:00 p.m. their officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 300 block of Northwest Cary Street regarding a shooting. Multiple witnesses said a man had shot at a dark covered sedan before walking back to the residence. The vehicle was last seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
nbc16.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
nbc16.com
Law enforcement 'elves' volunteer for 'Shop with a Cop'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On December 3, 2022, police officers and other law enforcement helped brighten some children's holiday during the 'Shop with a Cop' holiday shopping spree, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The event gives kids a chance to shop for their families with a...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove police officers exonerated in use of force complaint investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove has released the findings of an investigation into a use of force complaint filed against the Cottage Grove Police Department in the September 1, 2022 arrest of Alexander Harrelson, seen waving a sword in public. In a press release, the...
nbc16.com
Dozens of crashes in Lane County caused by winter storm
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing rain drenched Eugene and Springfield through Thursday evening and Friday morning, creating icy driving conditions for all in the area. According to the Eugene Police Department, from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, a total of 46 crashes occurred due to the icy conditions, with more occurring during morning commutes as well.
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding missing person
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public help in finding a 22-year-old man who is missing. Steven Mainwaring's last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, on December 18, 2022. Steven is 6'2, with green eyes and blonde hair.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family
A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home courts and police logs, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Steven Edward Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi, Corey Alan Smith and Rhonda Sparks.
nbc16.com
City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
hereisoregon.com
This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand
Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
nbc16.com
Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit
COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
yachatsnews.com
Yachats resident sues contractor for $2.5 million after crash that cost her three fingers, numerous other injuries
A Yachats resident is suing an Otis excavation company for $2.5 million after she slid on ice into its parked trailer along U.S. Highway 101 near Wakonda Beach last year, piercing her vehicle “like a spear” with the trailer’s pointed end and amputating three of her fingers.
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
nbc16.com
City of Eugene preparing to respond to potential ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
nbc16.com
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
