thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to terrible Ryan Tannehill news

The Tennessee Titans’ road to the playoffs just got much rockier. The Athletic reports on Wednesday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is “most likely” out for the remainder of the season with a right ankle injury. The veteran suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the same ankle he injured earlier in the season that sidelined him two games.
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Packers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Green Bay Packers for a Week 16 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium that will surely have postseason implications. Mike McDaniel’s team has lost three straight after a five-game winning streak, but while they weren’t able to get a win against the Buffalo Bills last week, they did look better offensively. Going against a strong Packers defense, Tua Tagovailoa and company will have to be on their game.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill may not be done for season

Ryan Tannehill‘s season may not be over after all. The Titans quarterback underwent surgery on his ankle this week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the QB is a “long shot” to play again this year, the veteran is doing everything in his power to return to the field. However, a league source told Schefter that Tannehill isn’t expected to appear again during the regular season (Twitter link).
Cardinals Place Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals, in a mix of roster moves ahead of their Christmas Day meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, placed CB Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve. The Arizona Cardinals have been banged up all season. With just three weeks left, the team was hoping to make the most of their closing window of opportunity and regain health.
NFL Rumors: Bill O'Brien ‘Emerging as Option' to Return as Patriots OC

Report: Bill O'Brien 'emerging as option' to return as Pats OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots could bring back an old friend to fix the struggling offense in 2023. Bill O'Brien is a "strong option" to return to Bill Belichick's coaching staff as offensive coordinator...
