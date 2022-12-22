Read full article on original website
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Ryan Tannehill news
The Tennessee Titans’ road to the playoffs just got much rockier. The Athletic reports on Wednesday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is “most likely” out for the remainder of the season with a right ankle injury. The veteran suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the same ankle he injured earlier in the season that sidelined him two games.
Tennessee Titans fans are flat out cold on Twitter after loss to Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans lost to the previously one-win Houston Texans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium and fans took to Twitter for an icy reception to the shocking Christmas Eve loss. The Titans' losing streak has hit five games after the 19-14 loss. The Titans (7-8) started the scoring with a 48-yard...
Bucs Projected to Move on From Leonard Fournette in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
The Buccaneers could move on from Leonard Fournette by taking one of the most dominant RBs in the draft.
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Packers
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Green Bay Packers for a Week 16 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium that will surely have postseason implications. Mike McDaniel’s team has lost three straight after a five-game winning streak, but while they weren’t able to get a win against the Buffalo Bills last week, they did look better offensively. Going against a strong Packers defense, Tua Tagovailoa and company will have to be on their game.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson Among the Cincinnati Bengals Selected for Pro Bowl
This won't be the same Pro Bowl you're used to booing, the NFL insists.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to major Ryan Tannehill injury update
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. And while Tannehill gamely re-entered the game, despite being carted off, reports after the game indicated that Tannehill’s season was likely over. Only, that may not be the case. Ian Rapoport of...
Titans-Texans Inactives
Tennessee gets a couple of players back from concussions but is short on offensive linemen for the Week 16 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill may not be done for season
Ryan Tannehill‘s season may not be over after all. The Titans quarterback underwent surgery on his ankle this week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the QB is a “long shot” to play again this year, the veteran is doing everything in his power to return to the field. However, a league source told Schefter that Tannehill isn’t expected to appear again during the regular season (Twitter link).
Cardinals Place Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve
The Arizona Cardinals, in a mix of roster moves ahead of their Christmas Day meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, placed CB Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve. The Arizona Cardinals have been banged up all season. With just three weeks left, the team was hoping to make the most of their closing window of opportunity and regain health.
NECN
NFL Rumors: Bill O'Brien ‘Emerging as Option' to Return as Patriots OC
Report: Bill O'Brien 'emerging as option' to return as Pats OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots could bring back an old friend to fix the struggling offense in 2023. Bill O'Brien is a "strong option" to return to Bill Belichick's coaching staff as offensive coordinator...
Texans vs. Titans live blog: 19-14 Texans, 4th Q — FINAL
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans meet for their final encounter of the 2022 season. Week 16 features a slew of games on Christmas Eve, and the Texans and Titans are no exception. Kickoff was delayed an hour and will now begin at 1:02 p.m. Central Time from Nissan Stadium.
