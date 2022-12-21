ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
Mother Jones

All School Kids Should Eat Lunch for Free

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For the first two years of the pandemic, there was such a thing as a free lunch—for public school kids, at least. To blunt a spike in hunger caused by job losses and school closures, the federal government made school meals free, even available as “grab and go,” for virtually all children. But Republicans blocked a renewal of the program last spring, accusing Democrats of exploiting emergency measures to enact lasting changes. “Families don’t want schools to be permanently stuck in a pandemic posture,” argued Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).
COLORADO STATE
Harvard Health

Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed

On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
HARVARD, MA
The Atlantic

The End of High-School English

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Teenagers have always found ways around doing the hard work of actual learning. CliffsNotes dates back to the 1950s,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Chalkbeat

Fall test scores show an uneven academic rebound

Students are continuing to regain academic ground lost during the pandemic, but a full recovery could take years, according to a new report.Test scores from fall assessments given by testing company NWEA offer the latest look at how students are performing after the pandemic’s disruptions. The data, collected from nearly 7 million third to eighth graders across the U.S., shows the gaps between pre-pandemic and current students are continuing to shrink,...
techsavvymama.com

Free Coding Activities for Kids for Computer Science Ed Week

As a middle school computer science teacher, I tell my 8th graders learning how to code helps them prepare for a world of work that doesn’t exist yet. Some students had experience using free coding activities for kids before stepping into my classroom while others were brand new to programming.
technologynetworks.com

Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility

At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
bestcolleges.com

Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur

Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy