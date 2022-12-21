Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
VIDEO: College students help walk elementary students to school due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week. For some, it's the highlight of their semester. They get to know the kids they walk with weekly. This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more...
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
Washington Examiner
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
A ‘No Coding’ App Course Helped A Doctor Get Diverse Students Into Medical School
In 2006, while still a medical student, Dr. Renée Volny Darko often observed that smart, capable students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM) and non-traditional candidates were not getting into medical school at a rate on par with other students. “Medical schools say they have a rough time finding...
New technology has hurt students, should be restricted in classrooms, educator says
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, says schools should restrict technology in classrooms amid the emergence of Open AI's new artificial intelligence chatbot.
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
All School Kids Should Eat Lunch for Free
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For the first two years of the pandemic, there was such a thing as a free lunch—for public school kids, at least. To blunt a spike in hunger caused by job losses and school closures, the federal government made school meals free, even available as “grab and go,” for virtually all children. But Republicans blocked a renewal of the program last spring, accusing Democrats of exploiting emergency measures to enact lasting changes. “Families don’t want schools to be permanently stuck in a pandemic posture,” argued Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
The End of High-School English
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Teenagers have always found ways around doing the hard work of actual learning. CliffsNotes dates back to the 1950s,...
Fall test scores show an uneven academic rebound
Students are continuing to regain academic ground lost during the pandemic, but a full recovery could take years, according to a new report.Test scores from fall assessments given by testing company NWEA offer the latest look at how students are performing after the pandemic’s disruptions. The data, collected from nearly 7 million third to eighth graders across the U.S., shows the gaps between pre-pandemic and current students are continuing to shrink,...
techsavvymama.com
Free Coding Activities for Kids for Computer Science Ed Week
As a middle school computer science teacher, I tell my 8th graders learning how to code helps them prepare for a world of work that doesn’t exist yet. Some students had experience using free coding activities for kids before stepping into my classroom while others were brand new to programming.
technologynetworks.com
Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility
At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
Comments / 0