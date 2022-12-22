Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICEEdy ZooAkron, OH
Related
With a new season comes new challenges for St. Vincent-St. Mary boys basketball
Without its top two scorers form last season and in a new Division, the Fighting Irish look to keep winning state titles
richlandsource.com
Overtime was required before Chardon could trip Eastlake North
Overtime was winning time for Chardon as it spilled Eastlake North 67-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. The last time Chardon and Eastlake North played in a 79-67 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United
Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger delivers smashing punch to stump North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Kinsman Badger put away North Jackson Jackson-Milton 78-39 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Kinsman Badger and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 67-53 game on February 22, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: East Liverpool earns tough verdict over Alliance Marlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as East Liverpool defeated Alliance Marlington 52-50 at East Liverpool High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, East Liverpool faced off against Youngstown...
richlandsource.com
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine
Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes
Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe ends the party for Cleveland St. Martin de Porres
Wickliffe turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-27 win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. Recently on December 16, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Taking care of business: New Cumberland Oak Glen scores early, often in pounding of East Liverpool Beaver Local
New Cumberland Oak Glen tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up East Liverpool Beaver Local 61-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave New Cumberland Oak Glen a 25-10 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.
richlandsource.com
Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
cleveland.com
Winter Blitz Brewfest scheduled in locker rooms at Tom Benson Stadium
CANTON, Ohio – The Hall of Fame Village has scheduled a beer fest on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Winter Blitz Brewfest at Hall of Fame Village is set for 3 to 7 p.m. It is slated to be held in the locker rooms within Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
Bradley Leaves Akron in Cold
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — On a day when the temperatures were below zero in central Illinois, Bradley was hot from three-point land. The Braves made 14 three-point shots and buried Akron, 74-55, at Carver Arena on Thursday. The Braves (9-4) led by 17 at halftime and by as many as 32 in the second half […]
cleveland.com
Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
Browns kick off for one of coldest home games ever
At kickoff, the real temperature will be 5 degrees. The wind chill, especially in the stadium off the lake, will make it feel like -20 degrees.
Comments / 0