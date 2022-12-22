Beal City Rolls to Big Win Over Morley Stanwood

BEAL CITY – The Beal City Aggies scored in bunches en route to an 85-48 victory over Morley Stanwood on Wednesday night.

The Aggies burst out of the gate, taking a 24-16 lead after the first quarter, and held the Mohawks down for the remainder of the game to earn the win.

Josh Wilson led the way with 31 points for the Aggies.

Beal City (4-1) is off until after the holidays, traveling to Manton for its next game on Wednesday, Jan. 4th. Morley Stanwood (3-3) will play on Jan. 6th at Kent City.