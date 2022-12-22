Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police discover fake parking ticket scam, make arrest
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police arrested a suspect in a fake parking ticket scam that targeted vehicles in the beach area the previous evening. The scam involved fraudulent citations that directed victims to a website for payment through a QR code, according to police. It is currently unknown how many citations were issued or how many victims paid the fake fines.
pajaronian.com
Photo: CHP hosts annual Adopt-a-Family program
California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murrillo (left), on behalf of the Santa Cruz area CHP, presents a hefty load of Christmas gifts to Selena Frutos and her kids, Julie Rodriguez, 5, Jade Duarte, 2, and Joseph Valencia, 10, as CHP officer Sam Courtney (rear) looks on. The gifts were hand-picked by the CHP for the Watsonville family as part of the CHP’s annual Adopt-a-Family program. “We are so thankful,” Frutos said.”I really don’t know what to say.”
KSBW.com
Reckless driver crashes into 7-11 sign in Seaside: Police
SEASIDE, Calif. — A reckless driver in Seaside was caught rear-ending a car on Fremont Boulevard, which led to the driver crashing into a 7-11 sign at the Hilby Ave. intersection. According to police, at around 4:30 p.m., a car rear-ended another car. It abruptly sped off after the...
KSBW.com
Rescue dogs have a new home at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is adding two new K-9 deputies to their team. A 2-year-old Goose and 1-year-old Leia are a part of the new K-9 program, which trains rescue dogs to detect narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Lt. Nick Baldrige said the department revamped its K-9 program to include more narcotic detection dogs because of the spike in drug use around the county.
San Mateo man accused of pointing gun at 4-year-old arrested, weapons seized
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Mateo man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of pointing a gun at a man and his young son, the San Mateo Police Department said in a press release. Officers searched the suspect’s home and found a large collection of weapons. Officers responded to the 600 […]
NBC Bay Area
78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero
A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
KSBW.com
Watsonville police and good Samaritans rescue trapped cyclist under stolen car
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. A 65-year-old cyclist was rescued by police and nearby bystanders after being trapped under a stolen car in Watsonville. According to officers, the incident happened in early December when officers attempted to pull over a driver in a...
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Break Into Family-Owned Jewelry Store in San Jose
A family-owned jewelry store in San Jose was broken into early Thursday morning and police have yet to make any arrests. Burglars triggered the alarm system at Acapulco Jewelers on Post Street and the owners dispatched police. But officers got there too late to catch anyone. The owners said it's...
Seaside Police help returning Army soldier surprise grandmother
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police officers helped give one Seaside grandmother a gift she won't soon forget on Friday. An Army soldier came to Seaside Police and asked if they could help surprise his grandmother on his unannounced return home. The soldier had just completed a year-long tour at Fort Carson in Colorado. His grandmother The post Seaside Police help returning Army soldier surprise grandmother appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache
SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest man in Hollister on a number of gang and gun charges
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Salinas police along with the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant on Alder Street in Hollister that led to the arrest of Israel Villa, 44, Wednesday. According to VSTF, Villa was leaving his home with his 13-year-old son, officers were able to pull the...
Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Anyone who's been to the post office in the last couple of weeks knows the Holiday rush is on! Especially for people trying to send out their last-minute gifts and Christmas cards. KION spoke with some postal workers in Salinas earlier Friday. They tell us USPS spends all year planning how to handle the The post Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush appeared first on KION546.
Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man driving a van tried luring a teenager near Seaside High School. When Kimberly Dorado, a senior at Seaside High School, heard about this man following and luring a female student from Central Coast High School, it puts her on edge. Dorado also walks to and from school. The post Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge
The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
Man who went missing from San Mateo Apple Store found
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old man was found safe Friday morning after being reported missing by his family a day earlier, according to police. The San Mateo Police Department had been searching for Viliami Mateialona who went missing Thursday afternoon and was last seen at the Apple Store located at 60 31st Avenue […]
KSBW.com
Family dispute leads to deadly encounter with police in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — A family dispute in King City Monday evening turned deadly for one family member after he was shot and killed by police officers who responded to reports of a stabbing. The family identified Brandon Varao, 28, as the man who was killed in the shooting....
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
