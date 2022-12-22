ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz police discover fake parking ticket scam, make arrest

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police arrested a suspect in a fake parking ticket scam that targeted vehicles in the beach area the previous evening. The scam involved fraudulent citations that directed victims to a website for payment through a QR code, according to police. It is currently unknown how many citations were issued or how many victims paid the fake fines.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: CHP hosts annual Adopt-a-Family program

California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murrillo (left), on behalf of the Santa Cruz area CHP, presents a hefty load of Christmas gifts to Selena Frutos and her kids, Julie Rodriguez, 5, Jade Duarte, 2, and Joseph Valencia, 10, as CHP officer Sam Courtney (rear) looks on. The gifts were hand-picked by the CHP for the Watsonville family as part of the CHP’s annual Adopt-a-Family program. “We are so thankful,” Frutos said.”I really don’t know what to say.”
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Reckless driver crashes into 7-11 sign in Seaside: Police

SEASIDE, Calif. — A reckless driver in Seaside was caught rear-ending a car on Fremont Boulevard, which led to the driver crashing into a 7-11 sign at the Hilby Ave. intersection. According to police, at around 4:30 p.m., a car rear-ended another car. It abruptly sped off after the...
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Rescue dogs have a new home at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is adding two new K-9 deputies to their team. A 2-year-old Goose and 1-year-old Leia are a part of the new K-9 program, which trains rescue dogs to detect narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Lt. Nick Baldrige said the department revamped its K-9 program to include more narcotic detection dogs because of the spike in drug use around the county.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero

A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'

SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thieves Break Into Family-Owned Jewelry Store in San Jose

A family-owned jewelry store in San Jose was broken into early Thursday morning and police have yet to make any arrests. Burglars triggered the alarm system at Acapulco Jewelers on Post Street and the owners dispatched police. But officers got there too late to catch anyone. The owners said it's...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside Police help returning Army soldier surprise grandmother

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police officers helped give one Seaside grandmother a gift she won't soon forget on Friday. An Army soldier came to Seaside Police and asked if they could help surprise his grandmother on his unannounced return home. The soldier had just completed a year-long tour at Fort Carson in Colorado. His grandmother The post Seaside Police help returning Army soldier surprise grandmother appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Anyone who's been to the post office in the last couple of weeks knows the Holiday rush is on! Especially for people trying to send out their last-minute gifts and Christmas cards.  KION spoke with some postal workers in Salinas earlier Friday. They tell us USPS spends all year planning how to handle the The post Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man driving a van tried luring a teenager near Seaside High School. When Kimberly Dorado, a senior at Seaside High School, heard about this man following and luring a female student from Central Coast High School, it puts her on edge. Dorado also walks to and from school. The post Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Man who went missing from San Mateo Apple Store found

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old man was found safe Friday morning after being reported missing by his family a day earlier, according to police. The San Mateo Police Department had been searching for Viliami Mateialona who went missing Thursday afternoon and was last seen at the Apple Store located at 60 31st Avenue […]
SAN MATEO, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.

Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
SALINAS, CA

