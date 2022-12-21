Review: Simon’s Specialty Cheese – Foreign Exchange Student’s First Time Trying Squeaky Cheese Curds

Read full article on original website
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
wearegreenbay.com
Naughty and Nice cocktail menu from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – It’s a popular spot for their food menu and this holiday season you can have some fun order cocktails from their Naughty and Nice drink menu too. Local 5 Live stopped by Parker John’s with a look at what’s on the menu. Parker John’s...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
WBAY Green Bay
Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
wearegreenbay.com
Valley theater plans small, ambitious season
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm brings high winds to Wisconsin
DE PERE, Wis. — For the second time on a little more than a week Hank Zirbel was plowing snow after a large winter storm. “This one has a little more punch just with the wind a little bit of snow,” he said. “But if it doesn’t get any windier than this, we’re good.”
neenahsatellite.com
An Affordable Night Out in the Fox Valley
As the months go on and it gets colder outside, it begins to get harder to find cheap alternatives to hammocking in a park or going to the pool when looking to go out. The question always is where can I go? The Fox Valley can get expensive quickly especially if individauls do not know where to look.
seehafernews.com
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park
The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
wapl.com
International fireworks show coming to Oshkosh next summer instead of Kaukauna
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Pyrotechnics Guild International announces that it will hold its 2023 convention at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Earlier this year, PGI announced the convention would be held at Wisconsin International Raceway–but then backed away from that statement. The convention was recently granted permits to use WIR by the town of Harrison.
wearegreenbay.com
Triangle Hill announces opening day for tubing, grand opening of Magic Carpet
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department has announced the opening day for tubing at Triangle Hill, with a special gift paired with the opening. Officials have announced the grand opening of the new Magic Carpet conveyer belt system, which will...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn leads to board full of flight cancellations at Appleton airport
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- The Appleton International Airport is usually bustling the day before Christmas Eve, but cancellations from Winter Storm Brooklyn left it more of a ghost town this year. "Those really started to build," Airport Public Information Officer Jesse Funk said. "Now we have aircraft out of position, so...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
wearegreenbay.com
A new arcade and skate park on Lakeshore provides endless family fun
(WFRV) – From pinball to Pac-Man there’s a brand new retro arcade on the Lakeshore that is guaranteed fun for the entire family. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the new indoor skate park, Heroes Venture Arcade where they also have lounges and party rooms available. It’s...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
wearegreenbay.com
Drivers advised to avoid Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County authorities are advising drivers to stay off of the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41 due to hazardous conditions. Authorities are asking drivers to consider south detouring I-41 southbound by using highway 76 or highway 45 through Oshkosh. “I-41 southbound is in...
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin First responders worried about over-confident drivers during a major storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency management officials are trying to share accurate, real-time information with a forecast calling for several more inches of snow and more immediately, very high winds. Brown County Emergency Management is using the social media handle #bepreparedbrowncounty to share information. As of Thursday afternoon,...
