Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
counton2.com
Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open
Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open
counton2.com
Several displaced after mobile homes catch fire in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are being assisted after a fire seriously damaged two mobile homes in Ladson Friday night. According to C&B Fire Department, several fire departments responded to a fire at a set of mobile homes around midnight Friday. The two structures were located next to...
counton2.com
Josh's Midday Forecast
Josh's Midday Forecast
counton2.com
Experts: Prepare for winter weather before it's too late
Experts: Prepare for winter weather before it's too late
counton2.com
DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
counton2.com
Everyday Heroes: Christopher Riley
Everyday Heroes: Christopher Riley
counton2.com
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
counton2.com
Busy travel day expected at Charleston International Airport
Thursday is expected to be the busiest day of the Christmas holiday season at Charleston International Airport.
live5news.com
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
counton2.com
CCFR: Squatters cause fire in Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded early Wednesday morning to a mobile home fire which officials believe was caused by squatters living in the vacant home. Crews arrived to the home on Wedgeon Road around 1:40 a.m. and found “heavy smoke conditions and...
Summerville PD conducting traffic checkpoints during upcoming holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department will be conducting traffic checkpoints at multiple locations during the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the following locations on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 31: Officers will be focused on ensuring reckless and intoxicated drivers are not on the roadways, […]
counton2.com
CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program
CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program
WMBF
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
live5news.com
Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
counton2.com
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting
Colleton County man injured after explosion in mobile home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously burned Tuesday evening after an explosion inside his Colleton County mobile home. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a man said that he was transferring propane from a larger container into a smaller container when one of the containers exploded. Crews arrived to the home […]
counton2.com
Folly Beach hosting 9th annual Bill Murray look-a-like Polar Plunge Jan 1
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach is ringing in the new year with the ninth annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Plunge and Costume Contest. Hundreds of people dressed up as Charleston’s resident funny guy will meet at the Tides Hotel on January 1. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
The Charleston staple that makes it Christmas for Darius Rucker
As lots of us get ready to enjoy the holiday staples, there’s one food that officially makes it Christmas for Charleston native Darius Rucker. “We have it during the year, too,” he says. “But at Christmas, we always have okra soup … It’s my favorite thing and it was just something that the family, you know, we always loved it, and you can make a whole bunch of it and everybody can eat. So okra soup was always our big thing.”
Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
