Charleston, SC

Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open

CHARLESTON, SC
Several displaced after mobile homes catch fire in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are being assisted after a fire seriously damaged two mobile homes in Ladson Friday night. According to C&B Fire Department, several fire departments responded to a fire at a set of mobile homes around midnight Friday. The two structures were located next to...
LADSON, SC
Josh's Midday Forecast

CHARLESTON, SC
Experts: Prepare for winter weather before it's too late

CHARLESTON, SC
DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Everyday Heroes: Christopher Riley

CHARLESTON, SC
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Busy travel day expected at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, SC
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
CCFR: Squatters cause fire in Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded early Wednesday morning to a mobile home fire which officials believe was caused by squatters living in the vacant home. Crews arrived to the home on Wedgeon Road around 1:40 a.m. and found “heavy smoke conditions and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program

CHARLESTON, SC
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
CHARLESTON, SC
Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
LADSON, SC
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, SC
Colleton County man injured after explosion in mobile home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously burned Tuesday evening after an explosion inside his Colleton County mobile home. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a man said that he was transferring propane from a larger container into a smaller container when one of the containers exploded. Crews arrived to the home […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Charleston staple that makes it Christmas for Darius Rucker

As lots of us get ready to enjoy the holiday staples, there’s one food that officially makes it Christmas for Charleston native Darius Rucker. “We have it during the year, too,” he says. “But at Christmas, we always have okra soup … It’s my favorite thing and it was just something that the family, you know, we always loved it, and you can make a whole bunch of it and everybody can eat. So okra soup was always our big thing.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

