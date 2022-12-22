ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: CJ Fredrick, Cason Wallace, Lance Ware Speak Following Florida A&M Win

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nrcR_0jqtgzmW00

Kentucky players CJ Fredrick, Cason Wallace and Lance Ware spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena.

Fredrick talked shaking off his shooting woes, Wallace recapped his career night on the offensive end, while Ware touched on his recent uptick in playing time.

The media scrums can be seen above.

John Calipari's postgame presser can be seen here.

More on the victory over Florida A&M here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base

Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.
LEXINGTON, KY
Record-Herald

Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats

It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

KU Has Big Plans For E.W. Brown

Utility Announces Plan To Retire Third Of Generating Fleet By 2028. Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities (KU) has announced they will retire nearly one-third of the utility provider’s fleet generation by 2028. In a press release, KU said they plan to build two natural gas plants, add a significant amount of solar generation and a battery storage facility, with many of those changes planned for the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Burgin.
BURGIN, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
1K+
Followers
875
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy