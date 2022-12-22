Read full article on original website
Former five-star Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris has committed to LSU
Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class who dealt with discipline issues throughout his freshman season, committed Thursday to LSU. Harris has enormous potential and helps at a a position of need in this cycle. He was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 23 overall recruit last year before signing with Texas A&M, where he recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games as a true freshman.
Liberty's Kaleb Jackson embraces representing his home state as he signs with LSU
Cherlyn Jackson kept telling her son, Kaleb, she didn’t want him to stay in Baton Rouge. “I love my city to death, but it’s not the best area. A lot of stuff was going on,” Cherlyn said. “I kept telling him: I want you to go and to grow.”
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
LSU will play without three starting defensive linemen in the Citrus Bowl
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue, coach Brian Kelly announced during his radio show Wednesday night. Gaye finished the season with 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks. He forced two fumbles and deflected two passes.
Madison Prep uses balanced scoring attack to handle Brother Martin
With new faces throughout its lineup, Madison Prep is looking for strength in numbers. The Chargers found that Thursday afternoon at the Jakobi Scott Memorial tournament hosted by Walker. Jayce Depron scored 17 points to lead nine Chargers in the scoring column as Madison Prep stayed undefeated with a 70-45...
Boys basketball: Walker turns up intensity to beat Catholic
Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro was eager to see his team’s response to its first loss of the season. Trailing by five points after Catholic High's blistering first-quarter shooting effort, Schiro was in search of something more. Walker answered Schiro’s directive on the defensive end and countered with three...
Albany girls off to hot start in predistrict basketball schedule
Playing tough games is part of the process Albany coach Stacy Darouse uses to get her team ready for the challenges that await in District 7-3A and, eventually, the state playoffs. Winning those games is proof that the process pays dividends. “We’ve played some good basketball and we’ve played some...
You think it's cold here? Check out the conditions UL will see in the Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT — Even though it was two years ago, both Zi’Yon Hill-Green and Chris Smith remember their coldest-ever football game like it was yesterday. It came in Boone, North Carolina, when UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns finally shook the Mountaineer curse off their backs and took a 24-21 win over Appalachian State in 2020’s final regular-season game.
SCCS players selected to Red Stick Bowl team
Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary. Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion “Happy” Perry.
Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race
Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That’s according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Hammond-based Salad Station could add up to 11 restaurants in 2023, CEO says
The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe. Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location “any day now” and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential
Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
Is there an early favorite in the race for Lafayette mayor-president? Not yet, Power Poll respondents say
Earlier this month Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced his intention to run for reelection about the same time Lafayette attorney Jan Swift launched her intention to challenge him. The election is almost a year away, meaning there’s still plenty time to decide. This month’s Acadiana Power Poll asked who respondents would...
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting
Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
Resolute Fitness in Denham Springs holds ribbon-cutting
Resolute Fitness celebrated its opening with an official ribbon-cutting Dec. 1 with staff, family, friends, clients and Livingston Parish Chamber officials in attendance. Located at 240 Range 12 Blvd., No. 116, in the space formerly occupied by Fit Body Boot Camp, clients will see a new look, but lots of familiar faces.
Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 members celebrate 75 years
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 held its birthday celebration Dec. 3 at the Denham Springs STEM & Robotics Center. Members of the Class of 1965 reached a milestone in life this year, their 75th birthdays. A banner read “Denham Springs High School Class of 1965” on the...
Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board
On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
