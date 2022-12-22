Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) https://t.co/hWNyxM3FRK https://t.co/0BqtU4ltDH. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Dangerous wind chills, cold Christmas in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days. Winter headlines continue. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m....
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana mobilizing 150 national guardsmen to help with winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana is mobilizing about 150 national guardsmen to help respond to the winter weather. They will help man command and control posts across the state, and also take part in highway assistance teams to help stranded drivers. Almost 30 teams will be patrolling highways in the northern...
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
Fox 59
70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. Christmas cocktail ideas. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 23, 2022. Daily...
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
Tri-State counties issue snow emergencies, advisories amid winter storm
Counties in the Tri-State and Greater Cincinnati region have issued snow emergencies and travel advisories ahead of a winter storm expected to bring ice, snow and dangerous temperatures.
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
Local News Digital
Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
Fox 59
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Fox 59
Iowa Sportscaster’s Emergency Blizzard Coverage Goes Viral
KWWL-7’s Mark Woodley delivered a memorable broadcast during the winter storm this week. A widespread winter storm has brought heavy snow frigid temperatures to most of the United States this week and is now expected to linger into the holiday weekend. As a result, it was all hands on deck in Eastern Iowa, where even one sportscaster was brought in to keep viewers up-to-date on the weather.
Fox 59
ARCHIVE: Winter storm arrives in Indiana
A winter storm is descending on Indiana as rains give way to plummeting temperatures, flash freezes and snow. With a Winter Storm Warning in effect and travel advisories in several counties, keep up to date on the latest the winter storm has to offer by following along with our weather blog below.
