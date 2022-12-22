Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Massage Heights Ironworks
After the rush of the holiday season, maybe it's time to do a little something for yourself. Sherman visited the perfect place to pamper you or someone special. After the rush of the holiday season, maybe it's time to do a little something for yourself. Sherman visited the perfect place to pamper you or someone special.
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana
One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
Controversial sports talk radio host Dan Dakich out at Indianapolis station
Dan Dakich’s time with 107.5 The Fan is done. On Thursday, the sports talk figure announced he had done his last show for Radio One, the parent company of the Indianapolis station. “Given the success of my show, Don’t @ Me on Outkick and the busy holiday season, this is the perfect time to focus on one show and to make it the best I can possible make it,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy.” Dakich, a former player under Bob Knight at Indiana from 1981-85 as...
a-z-animals.com
Best Swimming Holes In Indiana
Hoosiers are constantly seeking methods to stay cool outside because Indiana summers can be quite warm. Of course, among the most common methods to unwind and cool off is to go for a little swim. There are some very cool underappreciated swimming holes you can try out. This summer, beat...
Doris Pryor, IU grad, will be the first Black judge from Indiana to join Seventh Circuit
Southern District of Indiana magistrate judge and Indiana University grad Doris L. Pryor made history Monday when the U.S. Senate confirmed her appointment to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, designating her as the first Black judge hailing from Indiana to join the bench. Pryor was confirmed Monday with 60...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Tuttle explains what drew him to Michigan following 2022 season with Hoosiers
Jack Tuttle joined Cade McNamara and Erick All as players who have transferred within the B1G. Tuttle is heading to Michigan, where McNamara and All used to play at. McNamara and All are now at Iowa, while Tuttle is heading to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season. Tuttle appeared in...
