fox17.com

VA responds to golf course closure in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Veterans Administration (VA) golf course is closing in Murfreesboro on Dec. 31, and some veterans are really upset. I would beg, I would beg them just keep it open for us, you know, let us have our time. -Rhonda O’Shea, a veteran and a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nearly a dozen Nashville businesses shot at with BB-guns causing storefront damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police say someone with a BB-gun is targeting local businesses and the damage is already in the $100,000 range. At least five businesses were shot up downtown, but then that same day, five more were shot up at on Nolensville Pike. What's interesting is nothing was taken from those stores, and police say the motive is still unclear.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two Nashville businesses burglarized with sledgehammer on same night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pair of Nashville businesses fell victim to burglaries last weekend, with thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of items. Two businesses were broken into just four hours apart. The suspect used a sledgehammer to smash their way through the door. Just after...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee mom accused of multiple armed carjackings, using child as shield

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mother is accused of using her 5-year-old child as a shield while she carjacked a Clarksville man and fired a weapon. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports on Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a Minit Mart on Trenton Road where a 51-year-old woman reported while she was pumping gas, a white female approached her with a gun and stole the woman's Nissan Juke.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee high school senior helps raise money for charity by golfing

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 12th grader from Brentwood has helped raise thousands of dollars for charity by doing what he loves most: golfing. Nolan Griggs switched to online classes at George Washington University Online High School after deciding he wanted to take golf more seriously. The young philanthropist is now a part of the American Junior Golf Association where they raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Snedeker Foundation, and the AJGA's ACE Grant Program.
BRENTWOOD, TN
fox17.com

Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in Nashville creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a passerby walking their dog discovered a woman's body in a creek, Metro Police say. Police said the victim, a Black woman in her 20s, was found in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. She had been shot and died "some days ago." The medical examiner's office is working to identify her.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

High-speed Tennessee police chase ends when suspect's car catches fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ended Wednesday night when the suspect's car caught on fire, authorities say. A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on the Exit 4 on-ramp for I-24. The car, a dark colored sedan, was driving without headlights causing the deputy to believe the driver could be under the influence, according to officials.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Suspect, 20, arrested in Nashville on gun, drug charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An armed suspect who fled from officers this week has been arrested, Metro Police say. Police say 20-year-old Keonta Brown was being sought for allegedly driving on a revoked license, being in possession of more than a pound of weed, and having a stolen gun.
