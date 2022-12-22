NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police say someone with a BB-gun is targeting local businesses and the damage is already in the $100,000 range. At least five businesses were shot up downtown, but then that same day, five more were shot up at on Nolensville Pike. What's interesting is nothing was taken from those stores, and police say the motive is still unclear.

