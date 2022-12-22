Read full article on original website
Windsor Boy's Basketball Comes Back at Susquehanna Valley
Windsor trailed by double-digits late in the second quarter, but speared its way back into the game as the Black Knights come out of Susquehanna Valley with a 56-53 win. Windsor goes on a 7-2 run in the final 4:53 to win.
Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year
After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
Closures for Friday Afternoon
UPDATE: The Town of Owego closed its offices at 2 p.m. They will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 at 8 a.m. All NY branches of Visions Federal Credit Union as well as Montrose, Sayre, and Wysox, PA will close Friday at 3 p.m. because of the weather. The Broome County...
Latest numbers, December 23rd
We are seeing a slight decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases as we head into the holiday weekend.
Cornell astronomer passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell professors are remembering the life of a former colleague. Astronomer Riccardo Giovanelli has died. The Cornell Chronicle reports he studied the evolution of galaxies. Professor Philip Nicholson says Giovanelli was kind, generous, and had an “encyclopedic knowledge of astronomy.”. He was 76.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County
Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
Roberson Museum's "Home For the Holidays" Remains A Popular Annual Tradition
For decades, visiting the Roberson Museum has been a Christmas Eve tradition for Binghamton families. For nearly a month, the museum has been holding its 67th-annual Home for the Holidays. Its halls are lined with sponsored trees and decorations. The Museum also has been featuring an international forest -- showcasing...
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Broome County Festival of Lights closed tonight
Due to the winter weather, the Broome County Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park will be closed today, December 23rd.
Winter Roars Into Binghamton Region with Snow, Rain and Wind
The first full day of winter brought a mixed bag of precipitation to the Twin Tiers with periods of heavy snow followed by wind-driven rain. The National Weather Service office at the Greater Binghamton Airport issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory was posted for late...
Powerful winter storm to bring rain, winds, plummeting temps amid holiday travel
ITHACA, N.Y.—A large and potent storm system is threatening major disruptions to holiday travel and outdoor activities as heavy rain, damaging winds, and dangerous wind chills bear down across the state and region. A low pressure storm system is expected to rapidly intensify, a process known as explosive cyclogenesis...
The 12 Best Hotels in Ithaca, New York
Ithaca is located on the southern shore of the gorgeous Cayuga Lake, and it boasts three local colleges nestled in among dozens of beautiful gorges and prime wine country. All of this brings thousands of visitors to this unassuming upstate New York town every season. Not just a college town,...
Newark Valley High School's Annual Senior Citizen Breakfast Returns
Today, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newark Valley High School Student Council held its annual pancake breakfast for senior citizens. Visitors found sausage, eggs, coffee and, of course, pancakes among the options at the Newark Valley Fire Station. Students had the chance to interact with the community members, some even reconnecting with those they knew when they were younger.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Wind Chill Watch expanded to include Bradford & Sullivan Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WATCH for Bradford and Sullivan counties from Friday, December 23 afternoon into Saturday, December 24. Very cold temperatures and strong winds may potentially lead to very dangerous wind chill values in the area. The wind chill watch will expire for Bradford County at 12 P.M. on Saturday while Sullivan County will remain under the alert until 7 P.M. Saturday. Here is a look at the wind chill watches and alert text from the National Weather Service.
Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).
The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
