ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year

After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
MAINE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closures for Friday Afternoon

UPDATE: The Town of Owego closed its offices at 2 p.m. They will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 at 8 a.m. All NY branches of Visions Federal Credit Union as well as Montrose, Sayre, and Wysox, PA will close Friday at 3 p.m. because of the weather. The Broome County...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell astronomer passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell professors are remembering the life of a former colleague. Astronomer Riccardo Giovanelli has died. The Cornell Chronicle reports he studied the evolution of galaxies. Professor Philip Nicholson says Giovanelli was kind, generous, and had an “encyclopedic knowledge of astronomy.”. He was 76.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County

Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Roberson Museum's "Home For the Holidays" Remains A Popular Annual Tradition

For decades, visiting the Roberson Museum has been a Christmas Eve tradition for Binghamton families. For nearly a month, the museum has been holding its 67th-annual Home for the Holidays. Its halls are lined with sponsored trees and decorations. The Museum also has been featuring an international forest -- showcasing...
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Ithaca, New York

Ithaca is located on the southern shore of the gorgeous Cayuga Lake, and it boasts three local colleges nestled in among dozens of beautiful gorges and prime wine country. All of this brings thousands of visitors to this unassuming upstate New York town every season. Not just a college town,...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Newark Valley High School's Annual Senior Citizen Breakfast Returns

Today, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newark Valley High School Student Council held its annual pancake breakfast for senior citizens. Visitors found sausage, eggs, coffee and, of course, pancakes among the options at the Newark Valley Fire Station. Students had the chance to interact with the community members, some even reconnecting with those they knew when they were younger.
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
WOLF

Wind Chill Watch expanded to include Bradford & Sullivan Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WATCH for Bradford and Sullivan counties from Friday, December 23 afternoon into Saturday, December 24. Very cold temperatures and strong winds may potentially lead to very dangerous wind chill values in the area. The wind chill watch will expire for Bradford County at 12 P.M. on Saturday while Sullivan County will remain under the alert until 7 P.M. Saturday. Here is a look at the wind chill watches and alert text from the National Weather Service.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
OWEGO, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).

The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
CORNING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy