Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
CBS Austin
'I'm sorry that we missed the signs' APD Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on Justin Haden case
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on the Justin Haden case. In an interview with CBS Austin, Chief Chacon says that the department needs to look at the places where they’ve fallen short. 34-year-old Justin Haden was reported missing from his apartment in north Austin...
CBS Austin
Austin Fire, ATCEMS respond to combined 1,205 calls on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire crews responded to an overall 1,205 incidents across Central Texas in the 24-hour period on Friday. ATCEMS said personnel responded to 382 9-1-1 calls. Of those incidents, 41 were environmentally related. Two calls were for carbon monoxide exposures. The ATCEMS...
Austin Chronicle
Officer Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity
The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him, after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now (pending an appeal to the 5th Circuit Court) Austin Police Department Officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial, or settle with Brenda Ramos, Michael's mother and plaintiff in the case.
Georgetown company faces more than $250K in fines after June trench collapse killed two workers
Federal investigators with the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found WBW Construction LLC, "failed to have a trench protective system in place and did not provide an exit point within 25 feet inside a trench." OSHA also said it issued four "serious" citations to the company for, "not using ladders as designed, failing to inspect the work site as frequently as required, not removing water from the trench and failing to provide workers with first aid training."
KWTX
Bell County Commissioner’s Court votes to sue city of Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners court has voted to sue the city of Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, the decriminalization of marijuana possession as long as it weighs in under four ounces, the equivalent of 112 grams. Proposition A was voted on during...
Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
Just before takeoff at AUS, group of medical professionals save man’s life
According to Albuquerque news station KOB, six medical professionals were able to perform CPR and save the life of a man who had a heart attack before a Southwest Airlines flight from AUS left for the New Mexico city after Thanksgiving.
Missing 71-year-old found
APD issued an alert early Friday morning for the man, and said he was found Friday afternoon.
texasstandard.org
The group opposing TxDOT: ‘Widening highways actually makes traffic worse’
Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the I-35 Capital Express South project in Austin. In addition to building bridges and adding pedestrian and bike paths, the project is also planning to add four lanes to the portion of I-35 that goes through South Austin.
News Channel 25
Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
fox44news.com
Two men hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have been shot in an aggravated assault, according to Killeen Police. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 9-1-1 call for shots fired. They arrived on scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot several times. The vehicle was occupied by three men, and two of them had gunshot wounds.
vandegriftvoice.com
Despite tremendous efforts at Austin Animal Center, high shelter demand requires community engagement
The Austin Animal Center (AAC) provides shelter to thousands of animals each year, regardless of species, breed, health, behavior, or age. But with major economic shifts, animal misunderstanding and human failure, even the most popular animals, like kittens, puppies and small dogs are having trouble finding homes. The AAC is...
fox7austin.com
Austin’s homeless population struggles to stay safe in arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s homeless population struggled to keep warm as temperatures dropped below freezing Thursday. "It’s horrible. I don't wish anybody to have to do what I'm doing," said 54-year-old Joe King as he walked out of the Angel House Soup Kitchen on East Cesar Chavez. He...
Many Central Texans without gas in extreme cold, Atmos asks customers to conserve
Several people in KXAN's viewing area have sent emails to us reporting that they're experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.
AISD pauses transfers for five schools
The Austin Independent School District said Wednesday five campuses will be frozen and not accept transfers from outside their attendance areas during the 2023-24 school year.
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
