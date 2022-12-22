ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Austin Fire, ATCEMS respond to combined 1,205 calls on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire crews responded to an overall 1,205 incidents across Central Texas in the 24-hour period on Friday. ATCEMS said personnel responded to 382 9-1-1 calls. Of those incidents, 41 were environmentally related. Two calls were for carbon monoxide exposures. The ATCEMS...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Officer Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity

The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him, after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now (pending an appeal to the 5th Circuit Court) Austin Police Department Officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial, or settle with Brenda Ramos, Michael's mother and plaintiff in the case.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Georgetown company faces more than $250K in fines after June trench collapse killed two workers

Federal investigators with the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found WBW Construction LLC, "failed to have a trench protective system in place and did not provide an exit point within 25 feet inside a trench." OSHA also said it issued four "serious" citations to the company for, "not using ladders as designed, failing to inspect the work site as frequently as required, not removing water from the trench and failing to provide workers with first aid training."
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Bell County Commissioner’s Court votes to sue city of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners court has voted to sue the city of Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, the decriminalization of marijuana possession as long as it weighs in under four ounces, the equivalent of 112 grams. Proposition A was voted on during...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
texasstandard.org

The group opposing TxDOT: ‘Widening highways actually makes traffic worse’

Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the I-35 Capital Express South project in Austin. In addition to building bridges and adding pedestrian and bike paths, the project is also planning to add four lanes to the portion of I-35 that goes through South Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet

KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Two men hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have been shot in an aggravated assault, according to Killeen Police. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 9-1-1 call for shots fired. They arrived on scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot several times. The vehicle was occupied by three men, and two of them had gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin’s homeless population struggles to stay safe in arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s homeless population struggled to keep warm as temperatures dropped below freezing Thursday. "It’s horrible. I don't wish anybody to have to do what I'm doing," said 54-year-old Joe King as he walked out of the Angel House Soup Kitchen on East Cesar Chavez. He...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy