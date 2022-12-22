Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers helped over 500 drivers as winter weather swept across state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska drivers battled the elements the last two days, with snow and freezing temps shutting down parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol helped 517 drivers across the state on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Friday press release. Troopers helped stranded travelers on...
WOWT
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
KETV.com
New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two
LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
klkntv.com
Snow Angels get out their shovels to help fellow Lincolnites
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of Lincolnites got up and moving Thursday morning to help shovel snow for those who can’t. The Snow Angels program operates through Lincoln Public Works and helps people in need who can’t shovel the snow, oftentimes the elderly or people with disabilities.
klkntv.com
Matt Talbot stays open to give shelter from brutal cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln nonprofit is changing its plans and offering a warm place for those in need during the dangerous cold. Though it planned to be closed Thursday, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s dining room is open and available. Dinner will be served between 5:30...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman known for giving back wins free car for Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a special surprise for 71-year-old Marilyn Wylie of Lincoln after her daughter nominated her to be gifted a free car for Christmas. On Friday, she got her brand new set of wheels, one that can now help her get to essential healthcare appointments without worry.
1011now.com
Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln
The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 16 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
klkntv.com
Slow holiday warm up
Our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s and we’re going to be below that for the next few days. However, we get back to normal on Tuesday and continue the warming trend into the rest of next week! It’s going to be a dry 10 days ahead, except for a small rain chance by the end of next week.
klkntv.com
Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol has helped over 350 drivers amid winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol said it’s helped over 350 motorists since Wednesday, and the majority of them were stranded on the side of the road. Sgt. Mike Thorson said if you slide off the road or get stuck, the most important thing to do is call *55 or 911 for help.
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
klkntv.com
Lincoln hardware stores shares preparation tips for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- For those in need of vital tools and wintery season must-haves, Westlake Ace Hardware shared tips during this season’s weather changes. General Manager of Westlake Ace Hardware, Michael Clark said his best advice is to remain proactive instead of reactive. “As soon as that forecast hits,...
1011now.com
Frozen brine creates challenge for Lancaster County road crews
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t the snow, but the below-freezing temperatures that gave the Lancaster County road crews a challenge on Thursday. Temps reached about -13° in Lincoln Thursday morning. The brine mixture they use was frozen in the tanks, which hasn’t happened before. But because there...
klkntv.com
School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward’s school lunch policies are in question after a student’s lunch was tossed in the trash in front of his peers. Tristin Cutshall-Cherry, a student at Seward High School, said his lunch account had a little over a $20 negative balance when he tried to get food on Friday.
klkntv.com
Church pays off student lunch debt after Seward cafeteria controversy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Less than one week after a Seward student’s meal was thrown in the trash, a local church got involved in a big way. Mercy City Church, which has locations in Lincoln and Seward, donated money to pay off every negative lunch balance in the Seward school district.
KSNB Local4
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
klkntv.com
Domestic violence rises after Christmas, Lincoln nonprofit says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This time of year brings stress of all kinds, and in abusive relationships, it can cause dangerous situations. Marla Sohl, the sexual assault services coordinator for Voices of Hope, said the organization sees an increase in domestic violence before and after the holidays. “Sometimes I...
1011now.com
City Mission remembers homeless who have died on ‘Longest Night’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday is known as ‘The Longest Night of the Year’ and on this first night of winter when it especially feels like it, shelters around the country remember those who were homeless and died. Here in Lincoln, the People’s City Mission held a memorial,...
