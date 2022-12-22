Read full article on original website
Cornelius Police Release Letter From Family of Missing 11-Year-Old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cornelius Police have released a handwritten letter from the family of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The letter says in part, “We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help. We ask for your continued, positive support in sharing far and wide the posters and pictures of Madalina. Each and every share maybe one step closer to finding her.”
Homicide Investigation in University City
CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
FBI Releases New Photos Of Madalina Cojocari
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The FBI released two new photos on Friday of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. In a tweet, the agency wrote, “Earlier this week we told you Madalina loves horses. You can see the pure joy she feels when she takes her plastic ponies to the beach. And she enjoys riding the real pony named Rayne.” It is a push to keep the missing girl in mind, one day before Christmas Eve.
Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery
GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Missing Madalina Cojocari: What Do Her Mom & Stepfather Know?
CORNELIUS, N.C. – New details in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari. The search for the 11-year-old is now the FBI’s “Most Wanted: Case of the Week.” A new arrest sheet released Wednesday shows that Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, told investigators that she believed her husband “put the family in danger” but did not know what happened to Madalina. Diana said she contacted family in Moldova, who told her to call the police, but Diana hesitated. She said she was worried it might start a “conflict” between her and her husband, Christopher Palmiter.
New Insight Into Madalina Cojocari’s Extended Family
CORNELIUS, N.C. – A small group gathered Thursday night in the Cornelius Town Square to hold a vigil for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The girl has been missing for a month. Business owner and vigil organizer Jules Wyatt says, “I keep thinking about how cold it is outside, how wet is it outside, where is she, what’s going on with her? And we just don’t know. We just don’t know anything at this point.”
K-9 Drug Bust in Newton
NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
Procession in Honor of One Year Since Death of Officer Mia Goodwin
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Around 3:30 this morning, officers began the procession to honor officer Mia Goodwin’s life; around the same time in the morning that she tragically lost her life on I-85 at W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Goodwin was was killed last year when she was struck by...
One Person Dead after I-85 Crash
CHARLOTTE N.C. – One person has died after a crash on I-85 South. The crash took place just before 6am on Friday at Glenwood Drive. Medic confirmed one fatality on scene. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Greyhound Offering Free Rides To Runaway Youth
CHARLOTTE, NC — Greyhound Bus is offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. It’s apart of their “Homefree” program. For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless people and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardian. Greyhound started the free...
Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
Area Warming Shelters Open During Dangerous Cold Snap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.
Dad Life: Parents Remain Cautious Of Holiday Season With Family Thanks To Spike In RSV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RSV hit record numbers in 2022 resulting in parents across the country remaining vigilant in social settings during the holiday season. Dr. Amra Zuzo of Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick says it’s alarming. “For me, I have never seen a year like this before. Talking to my colleagues, none of us can really remember the last time RSV was this prominent and this severe.”
Holiday Travelers At Charlotte Douglas Airport Deal With Ripple Effects Of Arctic Blast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is on pace to see the highest number of flight delays and cancelations so far this Christmas travel season on Thursday. As of 9:45pm Thursday, the flight tracking website FlightAware is reporting 428 delays and 50 cancellations. With Christmas Eve just two...
Home Alone Wins Best Christmas Movie of All Time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Home Alone is the greatest Christmas movie of all time!. All month long we’ve been running a bracket to find your top pick. By a single vote, Home Alone beat the Grinch for the win. You can stream Home Alone, and all five of its...
CATS Announces Christmas and New Year’s Day Service Schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is announcing the holiday office schedule and service impacts for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Dec. 25-27. On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, CATS bus routes,...
Healthy Headlines: Safe Driving During The Holidays
CHARLOTTE, NC — Christmas and New Year’s are almost here. It’s a festive time, a season of celebration but it can also be tragic as people drink and drive. In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Novant Health Injury Prevention Coordinator Kelly Moriarty reminds us of the issue of impaired driving and what to do about it.
Rising Spotlight: Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical Presents Check to The Salvation Army
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical, presented a $2,500 check to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte for its 2022 Angel Tree program. “We are so happy to continue participating in this program”, says Acosta President, Lauren Acosta Huckleberry. On any given Christmas, The Salvation Army...
