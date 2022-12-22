ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Four-Star WR Keylen Adams Discusses Virginia Tech In His Top 12

As the high school recruiting focus shifts to the Class of 2024, four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Virginia Beach is set to be one of Virginia Tech's top overall targets with the Hokies recently making his top 12. The Hokies were joined by Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Michigan...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Fontel Mines leads Virginia Tech's recruiting efforts in 2023

When Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry filled out his staff he was left with one opening, a wide receivers coach. Knowing that he wanted someone with roots in the state of Virginia that could help turn the tide within the Commonwealth, Pry hired Fontel Mines out of Old Dominion. As...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech Football, Positional Reset: Offense

On Wednesday, Virginia Tech signed 29 new players - 25 high schoolers and four transfers. The Class of 2023 represents Brent Pry’s first full cycle of recruits. Pry mostly re-recruited Justin Fuente’s 2022 recruits after getting the job in December 2021. After taking 23 recruits and five transfers...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Hokies add 29 on National Signing Day, 4 from local schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech had 25 signees including four transfers on National Signing Day. Among the signees were four local student athletes. Appomattox County’s Jonathan Pennix originally committed to Virginia Tech in October. The Raiders’ standout rushed for 1,210 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 335 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Pennix will be joined by fellow Raiders standout Tavorian Copeland in Blacksburg.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Fourth-quarter play propels Franklin County to seventh win

SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County outscored Halifax County, 19-6, in the final frame Tuesday for a 54-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory, its second over the Comets this season. The Eagles (7-1) and the Comets (2-6) were tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter. Franklin County tallied 13 of stanza’s...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night

High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Snider, Nancy Marie

Nancy Marie Snider 60 of Christiansburg, Virginia died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Nancy is preceded in death by her son Michael Scott Snider. She is survived by her four Grandchildren: Connor Dickerson, Arabella Snider, Kaiden Dickerson, and Abigail Dickerson; Daughter Ashley Snider and Son-in-law David Dickerson; Father Curtis Snider, Sr. of Christiansburg; Mother Sally Duncan of Christiansburg; Sisters Connie Widner of Christiansburg, Linda Snider of Willis, Pat Koran of Roanoke, and Becky Akers of Riner; Brothers Curtis Snider, Jr. of Colorado, and Russell Snider, of Christiansburg.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Winter weather on the way tomorrow night

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. This will set the stage for a wintery […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
WDBJ7.com

Warming bus helps people in need this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
ROANOKE, VA

