Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVirginia State
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Four-Star WR Keylen Adams Discusses Virginia Tech In His Top 12
As the high school recruiting focus shifts to the Class of 2024, four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Virginia Beach is set to be one of Virginia Tech's top overall targets with the Hokies recently making his top 12. The Hokies were joined by Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Michigan...
247Sports
Fontel Mines leads Virginia Tech's recruiting efforts in 2023
When Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry filled out his staff he was left with one opening, a wide receivers coach. Knowing that he wanted someone with roots in the state of Virginia that could help turn the tide within the Commonwealth, Pry hired Fontel Mines out of Old Dominion. As...
Looking at what Virginia Tech added, remaining needs, and what is next
Virginia Tech surged through the past two weeks in a full sprint toward the Early Signing Period. On Wednesday, the Hokies netted 29 new signatures. Included were four transfers including four-star quarterback Kyron Drones (Baylor) and four-star wide receiver Ali Jennings (Old Dominion). Virginia Tech satisfied many of their needs...
Virginia Tech Football, Positional Reset: Offense
On Wednesday, Virginia Tech signed 29 new players - 25 high schoolers and four transfers. The Class of 2023 represents Brent Pry’s first full cycle of recruits. Pry mostly re-recruited Justin Fuente’s 2022 recruits after getting the job in December 2021. After taking 23 recruits and five transfers...
WSLS
Hokies add 29 on National Signing Day, 4 from local schools
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech had 25 signees including four transfers on National Signing Day. Among the signees were four local student athletes. Appomattox County’s Jonathan Pennix originally committed to Virginia Tech in October. The Raiders’ standout rushed for 1,210 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 335 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Pennix will be joined by fellow Raiders standout Tavorian Copeland in Blacksburg.
Top 25 roundup: Boston College stuns No. 21 Virginia Tech in OT
Makai Ashton-Langford scored a game-high 21 points and had seven rebounds as Boston College upset No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65
Franklin News Post
Fourth-quarter play propels Franklin County to seventh win
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County outscored Halifax County, 19-6, in the final frame Tuesday for a 54-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory, its second over the Comets this season. The Eagles (7-1) and the Comets (2-6) were tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter. Franklin County tallied 13 of stanza’s...
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NRVNews
Snider, Nancy Marie
Nancy Marie Snider 60 of Christiansburg, Virginia died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Nancy is preceded in death by her son Michael Scott Snider. She is survived by her four Grandchildren: Connor Dickerson, Arabella Snider, Kaiden Dickerson, and Abigail Dickerson; Daughter Ashley Snider and Son-in-law David Dickerson; Father Curtis Snider, Sr. of Christiansburg; Mother Sally Duncan of Christiansburg; Sisters Connie Widner of Christiansburg, Linda Snider of Willis, Pat Koran of Roanoke, and Becky Akers of Riner; Brothers Curtis Snider, Jr. of Colorado, and Russell Snider, of Christiansburg.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
Winter weather on the way tomorrow night
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. This will set the stage for a wintery […]
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
WSLS
Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke boxing club at risk of losing space due to lease renewal confusion
Roanoke’s old Fire Station No. 6 is a crumbling foursquare in Southeast. A boxing club that’s been there since 2016 has been unable to renew its lease amidst confusion. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Warming bus helps people in need this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
WSLS
Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use. Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week. Below...
