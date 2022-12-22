Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Columbus Bishop Watterson topples Logan
Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Logan 39-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Logan faced off on December 1, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East
Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Mt. Gilead weathers scare to dispatch Galion
Mt. Gilead walked the high-wire before edging Galion 75-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. Galion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek
Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Albany outlasts Westerville North in topsy-turvy battle
Saddled up and ready to go, New Albany spurred past Westerville North 58-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 22. The last time New Albany and Westerville North played in a 55-54 game on January 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Hilliard Darby escapes close call with Hilliard Bradley
With little to no wiggle room, Hilliard Darby nosed past Hilliard Bradley 56-53 in Ohio boys basketball on December 22. Hilliard Darby drew first blood by forging a 16-8 margin over Hilliard Bradley after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sylvania Southview outlasts Wapakoneta in topsy-turvy battle
Sylvania Southview had its hands full but finally brushed off Wapakoneta 40-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 15, Sylvania Southview faced off against Holland Springfield and Wapakoneta took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 8 at Wapakoneta High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Russia rides the rough off Botkins
Russia had its hands full but finally brushed off Botkins 50-32 at Russia High on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Russia and Botkins faced off on February 7, 2022 at Botkins High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Generator-powered Richland County EMA provides winter storm update
MANSFIELD -- The irony was not lost on Rebecca Owens that the Richland County Emergency Management Agency office lost power on Friday afternoon. But the new EMA director, her office inside the Peoples Community Center at 597 Park Ave. East powered by a generator, still met with media during a online update session.
richlandsource.com
Salvation Army announces volunteer-run warming center to open Thursday night in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens said Thursday she is only aware of one warming center that will be open during this weekend's expected arctic blast. The Salvation Army DeWald Center, 47 S. Main St. in Mansfield, will open a warming center on Thursday at...
richlandsource.com
Gary Nikolaus
Gary Allen Nikolaus, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Brookwood Place Assisted Living. He was born in Mansfield on January 10, 1948, to the late Robert and Maxine (Ryder) Nikolaus. After graduating from Madison High School, Gary attended The University of Akron and graduated...
richlandsource.com
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday
BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
