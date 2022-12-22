Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Arrest made in fatal chain reaction crash on I-894
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Friday morning a fatal accident happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into an accident and pulled over. Jolene Reit told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that her car...
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
Man found dead near 48th and Cleveland, one person arrested
One person was found dead near 48th and Cleveland Friday night, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Keeping a lid on burglaries in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Looking back through several decades of department records Capt. Kurt Zempel saw something unique about November. There were no reported burglaries in Sheboygan in November. Police say it’s been at least several decades since that last happened. Work between the community and police is being...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Fond du Lac deputies on 22+ mile pursuit, suspected to be on heroin
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies arrested a man who was suspected to be under the influence of heroin after a pursuit that covered over 22 miles in northeast Wisconsin. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a reckless driver...
Witness in Friday's I-894 fatal crash speaks out
Jolene Reit of Milwaukee was driving home on I-894 after picking up donuts for her kids when a driver lost control and hit her car.
36-year-old Milwaukee man found dead Wednesday morning, police say
A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver suspected to be on heroin leads deputies on high-speed chase
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver suspected to be under the influence of heroin led deputies on a high-speed chase on three tires in Fond du Lac County Wednesday night, officials say. At about 10 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received a report of...
Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run
A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fond Du Lac and Sherman.
1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on I-894 near National Avenue, Sheriff's Office says
One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash on I-894 northbound near National Ave. Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
radioplusinfo.com
12-22 K9 assisted arrest
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at approximately 10:01 p.m. the Fond du County Communication center received a report of a reckless driver on I41. The reporting party indicated that the suspect vehicle was traveling from the ditch to the median, covering both lanes of traffic, and speeding. A short time later, a Fond du Lac County Deputy found the vehicle and observed that the suspect vehicle was continuing to drive in a hazardous fashion. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, activating his emergency lights and siren. This was on I41 northbound near CTH N in the Town of Eldorado. The suspect vehicle increased its speed, fleeing from the Deputy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman set on fire by stranger thriving 2 years after attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Amber Fuller remembers so much about the morning of Sept. 2, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer morning and Fuller, a massage therapist, was walking her two dogs around her Waukesha neighborhood before leaving for work. She would not make it to her appointments that day.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
CBS 58
Woman killed, good Samaritan seriously hurt in crash on I-41/894 NB near National Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash closed all northbound lanes of I-41/894 near National Avenue Friday morning, Dec. 23. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 a.m., a multiple-vehicle crash occurred near National Avenue. The drivers of two vehicles involved pulled over. A third vehicle pulled over and that driver exited his vehicle apparently to check on the wellbeing of the drivers who had been involved in the crash.
94.3 Jack FM
Man Arrested After Leading Fond du Lac County Deputies on High-Speed Chase
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man suspected of being under the influence of multiple drugs, including heroin, was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Fond du Lac County dispatch received a...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee robbery, shooting, victim among 3 arrested
MILWAUKEE - The victim of a Milwaukee robbery and shooting near 48th and Hampton Tuesday night, Dec. 20 was among three 18-year-old men police arrested in the case. Police said the crimes happened around 7 p.m. According to police, a total of three Milwaukee men, 18, including the shooting victim,...
seehafernews.com
Chicago Man Pleads Guilty in Manitowoc Walmart Theft Case
A Chicago Illinois man has been convicted on two charges stemming from a late September theft from the Manitowoc Walmart. 25-year-old Mahmoud Alrub has pleaded guilty on charges of Retail Theft as Party to the Crime and Possession of THC while a charge of Possession of Narcotic Drugs was dismissed.
Comments / 0