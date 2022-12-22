On Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at approximately 10:01 p.m. the Fond du County Communication center received a report of a reckless driver on I41. The reporting party indicated that the suspect vehicle was traveling from the ditch to the median, covering both lanes of traffic, and speeding. A short time later, a Fond du Lac County Deputy found the vehicle and observed that the suspect vehicle was continuing to drive in a hazardous fashion. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, activating his emergency lights and siren. This was on I41 northbound near CTH N in the Town of Eldorado. The suspect vehicle increased its speed, fleeing from the Deputy.

