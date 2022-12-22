ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Crash on I-94 yields fatality

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A vehicle crash Wednesday night at westbound mile marker 66 on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire resulted in a fatality.

The State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash that resulted in an ejection at about 5:10 p.m. Troopers arrived to find a civilian had stopped to provide life-saving measures on the ejected driver. That person informed law enforcement there was a child in a car seat still in the vehicle.

According to a news release, the vehicle was traveling east, lost control, entered the median, rolled, and came to rest in the westbound lanes. The driver and child were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. The driver died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash; the child was not injured.

I-94 westbound was closed and a reroute was established for about one hour after the crash.

