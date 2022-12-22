Read full article on original website
Before giving a pet gift, read what Denver experts say to do
Whose heart doesn’t melt at the sight of a puppy wearing a big red bow for Christmas?. A pet for the holidays, though, might not be a good idea. A number of experts from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to the "dog whisper" Cesar Millan advise against it because, unlike other gifts that don’t fit, a dog or cat cannot be returned.
The Unsolved Murders that Haunt the Lumber Baron Inn in Denver
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31
DENVER (KRDO) -- For more than three decades, the Denver Zoo has transformed its 80-acre campus into Colorado's wildest winter wonderland known as Zoo Lights presented by Your Front Range Toyota Stores. However, several features in the attraction contain flashing lights and active seasonal music which can overwhelm guests with autism and sensory processing disorders The post Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31 appeared first on KRDO.
Here's where they filmed 'Christmas Vacation' scenes in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's favorite Christmas movie has deep roots in the Centennial State. The 1989 movie classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — which tells the story of Clark Griswold trying to put on the perfect Christmas for his family — filmed many of its scenes in Colorado.
Adelitas in Denver makes hundreds of tamales for Christmas week
This month, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, in Denver, has been making hundreds of tamales - a traditional Mexican meal during Christmastime.
Westword
Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait
Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.
The Best Neighborhood In Denver, Colorado
Denver has plenty of beautiful neighborhoods to choose from so it can get confusing for anyone new to this destination. Here are a few, ending with the best.
coaster101.com
My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit
Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
Westword
Temple Night Club Is Operated by Its Youngest and First Female Manager
A typical workday for Alexis Antelmi starts at 9 p.m. on a Friday night, when she gets to Temple Night Club at 1136 Broadway to manage the staff and make sure the night runs smoothly. It's a job Antelmi has been doing since July, but four years in the entertainment, festival and music industry brought her to this position. At 28, she's the youngest manager Temple has ever had, and the first female manager since it opened in 2017.
2 shot at Aurora tattoo shop, gunman wanted
A gunman opened fire on an Aurora tattoo shop Wednesday night and he's still on the run.
KDVR.com
Boy saved by DPD in shooting goes for ride along
The teen was sworn in as an honorary Denver police officer. Andrea Henderson reports. The teen was sworn in as an honorary Denver police officer. Andrea Henderson reports. Southwest Airlines declares a ‘state of operational …. The Denver International Airport had several disgruntled customers lined up Christmas Eve morning...
2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
yellowscene.com
A party in your mouth; TK’s Surf & Turf is like no other
I don’t normally write our cuisine section, but I also don’t normally drive from Erie to Aurora for a restaurant. I also don’t normally use lingo like #FIRE, but damn,. TK’s Surf and Turf is worthy of both, #FIRE and driving from Erie, a good 45-50 minutes away.
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
Outdoor workers talk about working in sub-zero temperatures
As the temperature dropped, work still had to be done across the metro area. Delivery drivers could be seen running from warm trucks to drop packages while plumbers and HVAC technicians tried to repair frozen water lines and overworked furnaces. "We actually cleared our schedule so we could help as many people as we possibly could with no heat calls," said Jeff Johnson an HVAC team lead at Brother's Heating and Plumbing. Johnson was lucky and got to manage 20 teams from the warmth of the company's headquarters. "Mostly no heat calls, flame sensor issues, heat not turning on. Obviously,...
HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home
Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
Disgusting Event Leaves a Colorado Cow Dead and Another Fighting to Survive
This is mostly a story about an adorable fluffy Highland cow here in Colorado, who was a part of a terrible event and needs some help. The cow is named Grizz. Warning! This story is gruesome. There are photos of a gruesome scene below that may be hard to look at.
Westword
The Food Is Almost as Bad as the Owner's Racist Jokes at Legends of Aurora Sports Grill
It's the day before I turn forty. What better way to celebrate than spending lunch with my drunkest friends at a sports bar owned by a guy who makes racist videos on Facebook?. There has been plenty of discussion about Steve Sundberg, the owner of Legends of Aurora Sports Grill and an Aurora City Council rep, in recent days. On his promotional videos, he does stereotypical accents. He wears culture as a costume. And for a guy who has had several incidents involving inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, he seems to shoehorn in comments about his dick and balls wherever he can.
Tenants across Denver metro face deep freeze without heat
Households across the Denver metro are facing record, sub-zero temperatures. The bitterly cold reality is tenfold for those left without heat via frozen pipes, which wreaked havoc on boiling systems.
