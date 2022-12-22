ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

White House denies Saudi claim MBS negotiated Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout prisoner swap

The White House has denied claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman negotiated the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for a notorious Russian arms dealer dubbed the “Merchant of Death”.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted on Thursday that – despite the prisoner exchange taking place on middle eastern soil – the only nations involved in the negotiations were the US and Russia.“The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia,” she said.“There was no mediation involved.”Saudi Arabia and the UAE sought to take credit for the release of...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Former US Diplomats Call on Biden to Withhold Military Aid and Cooperation with Israel

Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
Citrus County Chronicle

Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted...
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

A Christmas season without its traditional glow in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Just a year ago, Sophia Square in Kyiv was all about the big Christmas tree and thousands of lights spreading over the plaza. These final days of 2022, in the middle of a war that has ravaged the country for 10 months, a more modest tree stands there, its blue and yellow lights barely breaking the gloom of the square that is otherwise dark apart from the headlights of cars.
Washington Examiner

Losing an arms race with China is much worse than competing in one

The Pentagon’s annual China Military Power Report published last Tuesday makes clear that Beijing is sprinting to ensure the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) possesses the military means to conquer Taiwan and defeat any effort by the U.S. military to intervene. The good news is that the Pentagon and most members of Congress are finally awake to the danger. They are working to reinforce the eroded U.S. military deterrent and better arm Taipei to deter Beijing from attempting to achieve its political objectives in Taiwan with military force.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

China and Saudi Arabia sign strategic partnership deal

China and Saudi Arabia have signed a strategic partnership deal during Xi Jinping's trip to the Middle Eastern country for a summit. Isaac Stone Fish, a CBS News contributor and CEO of Strategy Risks, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what this means for U.S. relations with both nations.
Citrus County Chronicle

Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians hailed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wartime visit to the United States as a success, while Russian officials said Thursday that it only fueled the conflict. The U.S. has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including supplies of the Patriot air defense systems, the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul 'interim government'

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Juan Guaidó has been the face of Venezuelans' efforts to restore their democracy since he took to the streets to challenge the rule of President Nicolás Maduro in early 2019. But the 39-year-old former head of the country's legislature, the National Assembly, is...
The Associated Press

Biden wants African Union to be added to Group of 20 nations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations, according to the White House. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. “It’s past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives,” the senior director for African affairs on the National Security Council, Judd Devermont, said in a statement Friday. “We need more African voices in international conversations that concern the global economy, democracy and governance, climate change, health, and security.” Biden has invited 49 African leaders to take part in the three-day Washington summit that starts Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy