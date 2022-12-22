Travelers rush to get to their holiday destinations ahead of incoming storm

Travelers are going to have to pack their patience in the coming days as an incoming storm is expected to wreak havoc on holiday travel.

Jennifer Lindner and her daughters are originally from Rockville Centre but moved six years ago.

They traveled back to Long Island for Christmas and were faced with delays on Wednesday.

"We are so glad that we had our flight out today so that we didn't have to stress about the flight, and we don't go back until next Wednesday," Lindner said.

Nolan McDermott traveled from Miami to New York with an hour delay. He's excited to spend the holidays with his family in Melville but is already thinking about the possible delays he could face flying back to Florida.

"We'll see how chaotic it is then, but I think it's a lot easier to get out of New York than it is to get into New York," McDermott said.

Matthew Kondrup, owner of Matty K Travel Group, says he is spending extra hours working to prepare his clients for delays.

He says to pack extra and to expect the unexpected.

"Expect to be delayed, expect to be canceled and if you're not then you're one step ahead of the game," Kondrup said.

Kondrup says to use the airline apps to track your flight and to prepare as far in advance as possible.