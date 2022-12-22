Hochul: Retail sales of adult-use recreational cannabis to begin Dec. 29 at Manhattan dispensary

Gov. Kathy Hochul says retail sales of adult use cannabis will begin at a dispensary in Manhattan before the new year.

Hochul announced that Housing Works, a nonprofit supporting people who are formerly incarcerated, will make the first sale Dec. 29 at a storefront 750 Broadway.

"We set a course just nine months ago to start New York's adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we're fulfilling that goal," Hochul said in prepared statements. "The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities."

"At our core, we're a healing community dedicated to providing housing, healthcare and vocational programs for New Yorkers," said Housing Works CEO Charles King. "This opportunity will not only give our team the resources to further our overall mission, but to feature and elevate products coming from LGBTQ+, BIPOC and women-led cannabis brands across the state."

Housing Works Cannabis Co will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.