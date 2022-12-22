ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Frozen Waterline Causes Damage at Idaho Falls Retirement Center

A waterline break caused a section of ceiling to collapse at Lincoln Court Retirement Center in Idaho Falls. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. Friday and were informed that water was coming from the sprinkler system and there was smoke in the building. When Idaho Falls Firefighters arrived, there was no heat or fire. There were no injuries and no residents were displaced. The cause of the collapse was from a frozen waterline that broke within the sprinkler system. Damages are estimated at over $100,000.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Drivers urged to scrap windshields after car hits van

DRIGGS — A local sheriff’s office is remindering drivers to make sure windows and windshields are clear of ice, snow and other obstructions after a vehicle crashed on Thursday. Mitch Golden, a spokesman with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened after 8:40 a.m. The...
DRIGGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Power employees honored for helping pregnant woman in crash

IDAHO FALLS – Four Idaho Falls Power employees were recognized for heroism, along with dozens of others awarded for safety at the utility’s annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony Thursday. Rod Elliot, Colter Welker, Josh Hymas and Kristian Ross were recognized for an act of “Everyday Heroism” by Idaho Falls...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Moose Ridge Coffee Co. serves up fresh coffee, hot chocolate and lunch items

IDAHO FALLS – Coffee drinkers who love Idaho now have a new place to get a freshly brewed cup in a restaurant that showcases the unique features of the Gem State. Kimberly Floyd, who owns Moose Ridge Coffee Co. with her husband, Beau, describes the aesthetic of her shop as an outdoorsy feel, similar to what you might see at a lodge or national park. It’s inside Snake River Landing at 1157 Pier View Drive and offers a variety of drink and food items.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows

IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

IDAHO FALLS, ID
KXLY

Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film

POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river

MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
MENAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20

POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Report lists Pocatello metro area as one of fastest growing in US

POCATELLO — Despite a relentlessly tight housing market, data from the 2020 U.S. census indicated the Gate City experienced little growth over the past decade. But new data based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, also known as the ACS, paints a much different picture, listing Pocatello as among the 20 fastest growing big cities in the nation. A report released earlier this month by 24/7 Wall...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spitfire Pickleball is a brand new indoor pickleball facility — the first of its kind in Idaho Falls. "Seems like you play it once or twice and you become addicted," said owner Robbie Owens. "But more so, the thing that we love about it is just how it brings people The post New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along I-15, I-86 and other local roads

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather

IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility

IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
TETONIA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Couple and their pets miraculously survive propane explosion that ripped apart Pocatello home

POCATELLO — A propane explosion blew apart a south Pocatello home Thursday afternoon but the couple and their pets who lived there all survived, authorities said. Emergency responders said it was a “miracle” that the husband suffered only minor injuries in the blast while his wife and their two dogs and parrot all escaped the home unscathed. The explosion at the couple’s home on Garton Lane off of South Fifth...
POCATELLO, ID

