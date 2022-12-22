Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Waterline break causes significant damage at local retirement center
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries and no residents displaced after a waterline broke causing a section of ceiling to collapse earlier Friday evening at Lincoln Court Retirement Center, located at 850 Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls. The call came in to the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Dispatch...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Frozen Waterline Causes Damage at Idaho Falls Retirement Center
A waterline break caused a section of ceiling to collapse at Lincoln Court Retirement Center in Idaho Falls. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. Friday and were informed that water was coming from the sprinkler system and there was smoke in the building. When Idaho Falls Firefighters arrived, there was no heat or fire. There were no injuries and no residents were displaced. The cause of the collapse was from a frozen waterline that broke within the sprinkler system. Damages are estimated at over $100,000.
eastidahonews.com
Drivers urged to scrap windshields after car hits van
DRIGGS — A local sheriff’s office is remindering drivers to make sure windows and windshields are clear of ice, snow and other obstructions after a vehicle crashed on Thursday. Mitch Golden, a spokesman with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened after 8:40 a.m. The...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Power employees honored for helping pregnant woman in crash
IDAHO FALLS – Four Idaho Falls Power employees were recognized for heroism, along with dozens of others awarded for safety at the utility’s annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony Thursday. Rod Elliot, Colter Welker, Josh Hymas and Kristian Ross were recognized for an act of “Everyday Heroism” by Idaho Falls...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Moose Ridge Coffee Co. serves up fresh coffee, hot chocolate and lunch items
IDAHO FALLS – Coffee drinkers who love Idaho now have a new place to get a freshly brewed cup in a restaurant that showcases the unique features of the Gem State. Kimberly Floyd, who owns Moose Ridge Coffee Co. with her husband, Beau, describes the aesthetic of her shop as an outdoorsy feel, similar to what you might see at a lodge or national park. It’s inside Snake River Landing at 1157 Pier View Drive and offers a variety of drink and food items.
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday thanks for an EIRMC employee who found an envelope full of cash
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Terri about an EIRMC employee named Janell who saved Terri’s Christmas. Here’s what Terri wrote:...
KXLY
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
eastidahonews.com
Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river
MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
eastidahonews.com
Crews offer tips after responding to multiple calls of frozen waterlines
The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls. Over the past couple of days, the Idaho Falls Water Division has received multiple calls regarding frozen waterlines due to subzero temperatures. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to 6 feet deep, keeping...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
Report lists Pocatello metro area as one of fastest growing in US
POCATELLO — Despite a relentlessly tight housing market, data from the 2020 U.S. census indicated the Gate City experienced little growth over the past decade. But new data based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, also known as the ACS, paints a much different picture, listing Pocatello as among the 20 fastest growing big cities in the nation. A report released earlier this month by 24/7 Wall...
New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spitfire Pickleball is a brand new indoor pickleball facility — the first of its kind in Idaho Falls. "Seems like you play it once or twice and you become addicted," said owner Robbie Owens. "But more so, the thing that we love about it is just how it brings people The post New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along I-15, I-86 and other local roads
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists. ...
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Bloopers and funny moments while delivering gifts from Secret Santa this year
IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho News team has spent the past two months delivering gifts from an anonymous Secret Santa. We have traveled hundreds of miles to deliver hundreds of gifts. It’s been heartwarming, incredible and life-changing. There have also been some humorous moments behind the scenes....
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather
IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
eastidahonews.com
Teenager working full time at Lucy’s Pizza to support his mom gets a huge tip from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Isaiah and his sister Ivette attend high school in...
Couple and their pets miraculously survive propane explosion that ripped apart Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A propane explosion blew apart a south Pocatello home Thursday afternoon but the couple and their pets who lived there all survived, authorities said. Emergency responders said it was a “miracle” that the husband suffered only minor injuries in the blast while his wife and their two dogs and parrot all escaped the home unscathed. The explosion at the couple’s home on Garton Lane off of South Fifth...
Comments / 0