Middletown, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
MASON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Walnut Hills collects skin-tight win against Milford

Cincinnati Walnut Hills showed its poise to outlast a game Milford squad for a 55-53 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford played in a 53-38 game on January 26, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati West Clermont delivers smashing punch to stump Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati West Clermont left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Morrow Little Miami 63-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 12, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Loveland on December 15 at Loveland High School. Click here for a recap.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union

Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East

Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

New Bremen rides to cruise-control win over Dola Hardin Northern

New Bremen gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Dola Hardin Northern 70-35 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Arcadia and New Bremen took on Delphos St. John's on December 16 at Delphos St. John's. For more, click here.
NEW BREMEN, OH
WDTN

What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
DAYTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
VERSAILLES, OH
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
GOSHEN, OH

