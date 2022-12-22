Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Walnut Hills collects skin-tight win against Milford
Cincinnati Walnut Hills showed its poise to outlast a game Milford squad for a 55-53 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford played in a 53-38 game on January 26, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Mt. Orab Western Brown pounds Cincinnati Withrow
The force was strong for Mt. Orab Western Brown as it pierced Cincinnati Withrow during Thursday's 89-38 thumping in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 15, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Batavia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati West Clermont delivers smashing punch to stump Morrow Little Miami
Cincinnati West Clermont left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Morrow Little Miami 63-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 12, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Loveland on December 15 at Loveland High School. Click here for a recap.
cincinnatistate.edu
Cincinnati State expands Butler Co. presence to Miami Middletown campus & Butler Tech D. Russel Lee campus
At a news conference on December 5, 2022, Cincinnati State announced plans to open a branch campus at Miami University’s regional campus located at 4200 N. University Boulevard in Middletown, about 10 minutes from the I-75 exit at Rt. 122. The news conference announcing the new partnership between Cincinnati...
richlandsource.com
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East
Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews are responding for a previous structure fire that is believed to be rekindling. Avoid the area at this time.
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
richlandsource.com
New Bremen rides to cruise-control win over Dola Hardin Northern
New Bremen gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Dola Hardin Northern 70-35 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Arcadia and New Bremen took on Delphos St. John's on December 16 at Delphos St. John's. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Williamsburg dismantles Cincinnati Purcell Marian in convincing manner
Williamsburg handled Cincinnati Purcell Marian 54-34 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 13, Williamsburg squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Comments / 0