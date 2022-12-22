ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

richlandsource.com

Fort Loramie dominates Houston Hou

Fort Loramie dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-20 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou squared off with February 19, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
richlandsource.com

Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
VERSAILLES, OH
richlandsource.com

Ottawa-Glandorf explodes past Napoleon

Ottawa-Glandorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon faced off on December 23, 2021 at Napoleon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia

Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
XENIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Hilliard Darby escapes close call with Hilliard Bradley

A tight-knit tilt turned in Hilliard Darby's direction just enough to squeeze past Hilliard Bradley 44-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Hilliard Bradley authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Hilliard Darby at the end of the first quarter.
HILLIARD, OH
richlandsource.com

Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing

Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Continental sprints past Leipsic

Continental put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Leipsic in a 56-45 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Continental a 13-4 lead over Leipsic.
LEIPSIC, OH
richlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Lewistown Indian Lake squeaks past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in tight tilt

The cardiac kids of Lewistown Indian Lake unleashed every advantage to outlast McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54-46 in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Spencerville and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Richwood North Union on December 14 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
LEWISTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Powell Olentangy Liberty claims gritty victory against Newark

Powell Olentangy Liberty survived Newark in a 42-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Newark faced off on March 6, 2021 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Crooked Handle to open new Piqua brewery in January

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is opening the doors to its newest brewery at 123 N. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to owner Jason Moore. Moore owns the brewery with his wife, Kristy, and longtime friends, Jeff and Emily Pedro. The Piqua brewery is located in a...
PIQUA, OH
westbendnews.net

The Left Turn

I want to start off by thanking all of you that have taken time to email, message or call me to talk about racing this past year. When I started this column, I knew it would be hard to please everyone because of the many types of racing in the Tri-state area. I knew I couldn’t focus on one or two types of cars and some of you like dirt while others like asphalt. Our Tri-state area is where national drivers and race teams like to compete. Our area is a racing buffet for race fans.
NEW BREMEN, OH
WDTN

What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield

A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

