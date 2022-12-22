Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie dominates Houston Hou
Fort Loramie dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-20 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou squared off with February 19, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ottawa-Glandorf explodes past Napoleon
Ottawa-Glandorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon faced off on December 23, 2021 at Napoleon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia
Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Hilliard Darby escapes close call with Hilliard Bradley
A tight-knit tilt turned in Hilliard Darby's direction just enough to squeeze past Hilliard Bradley 44-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Hilliard Bradley authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Hilliard Darby at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Continental sprints past Leipsic
Continental put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Leipsic in a 56-45 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Continental a 13-4 lead over Leipsic.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Lewistown Indian Lake squeaks past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in tight tilt
The cardiac kids of Lewistown Indian Lake unleashed every advantage to outlast McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54-46 in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Spencerville and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Richwood North Union on December 14 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty claims gritty victory against Newark
Powell Olentangy Liberty survived Newark in a 42-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Newark faced off on March 6, 2021 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Middletown delivers statement win over Dayton Ponitz
Dayton Ponitz had no answers as Middletown compiled a 79-46 victory at Dayton Ponitz on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 17, Middletown squared off with Mason in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brice New Hope Christian mauls Plain City Shekinah Christian in strong effort
Brice New Hope Christian played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Plain City Shekinah Christian during a 69-48 beating during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brice New Hope Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off with December 22, 2020 at Brice New Hope...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
dayton.com
Crooked Handle to open new Piqua brewery in January
Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is opening the doors to its newest brewery at 123 N. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to owner Jason Moore. Moore owns the brewery with his wife, Kristy, and longtime friends, Jeff and Emily Pedro. The Piqua brewery is located in a...
westbendnews.net
The Left Turn
I want to start off by thanking all of you that have taken time to email, message or call me to talk about racing this past year. When I started this column, I knew it would be hard to please everyone because of the many types of racing in the Tri-state area. I knew I couldn’t focus on one or two types of cars and some of you like dirt while others like asphalt. Our Tri-state area is where national drivers and race teams like to compete. Our area is a racing buffet for race fans.
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
dayton.com
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
Comments / 0